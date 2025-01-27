Ruder Finn Appoints Tim Hurley as Global Managing Director of Touchdown

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruder Finn, one of the world's largest independent global communications and integrated marketing agencies, announced today that Tim Hurley will join as Global Managing Director of Touchdown , a Ruder Finn company co-headquartered in Austin, Texas and London, England. Tim will report directly to Ruder Finn CEO, Kathy Bloomgarden, and will oversee Touchdown, an agency acquired in 2022 consisting of 65 specialists across the EU and US.

Tim Hurley, Global Managing Director of Touchdown, a Ruder Finn Company

Tim is an accomplished strategic communications leader, bringing deep expertise in the enterprise B2B technology industry through his 25+ years of overseeing impactful storytelling, brand building and reputation management campaigns for clients. This new role builds on Tim's specialization in strategic client oversight, new business development, and overall team management in the EU and US.

"Tim's extensive background in enterprise technology will allow us to deepen our expertise and reinforce our skills in supporting client marketing programs," said CEO, Kathy Bloomgarden. "Technology is advancing at an astonishing pace with new AI platforms, cybersecurity skills, wearables, and connected devices - all innovations that require dynamic communications and marketing initiatives. I look forward to Tim's leadership in advancing our competitive edge and supporting our global clients."

Touchdown was acquired by Ruder Finn in 2022 as part of an expanded technology offering, specializing in enterprise technology innovation ranging from mobility and cybersecurity to big data, AI and cloud. The firm works with growing portfolio of established and emerging clients including Context Labs, Cirrus Logic, Progress, Protegrity, StorMagic and more.

"Touchdown has built a strong reputation for consistently helping emerging and established technology leaders in both EMEA and the US to significantly raise awareness to support their business growth objectives," said Hurley. "With the backing of Ruder Finn, its global footprint and portfolio of creative and digital services, our value proposition for clients has never been clearer or more compelling. I am excited to apply my skills and experience in strategic storytelling and reputation management for tech brands and to help the talented Ruder Finn and Touchdown team continue to grow locally and globally."

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and integrated marketing agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for over 75 years, shaping communications that moves industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences. The agency is organized around five core areas of expertise—Healthcare, Technology, Commerce, Leadership and Workplace—with innovative tech incubator RF TechLab providing cutting-edge predictive analytics, AI-powered creative hub RF Studio53 offering breakthrough creative, and specialized teams delivering customer-focused digital engagement. Ruder Finn has offices across four continents including the U.S., Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Wholly owned agencies and offerings within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RF Studio53, RF Engage, Touchdown, Peppercomm, RF Comunicad, Mantis, jacobstahl, Flightpath, Atteline, Pandan Social and RF Bloom. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com .

About Touchdown

Touchdown, ranked the number 19 B2B technology public relations firm in the U.S. , is a global business technology communications and PR agency with staff serving clients across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The agency specializes in enterprise technology innovation ranging from mobility, security, data protection and storage to networks, communications, big data and analytics and cloud. Clients turn to Touchdown PR to deliver integrated, multi-region PR, analyst relations and social media influencer programs that drive discussions, build brand awareness and impact lead generation. Touchdown PR works with innovative technology brands that are changing the status quo. Clients range from VC-funded start-ups to large, publicly-listed technology innovators. To learn more, visit www.touchdownpr.com .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Ruder Finn