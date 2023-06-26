Ruder Finn Celebrates 75th Anniversary Year with 100 New Wins Year to Date

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruder Finn, one of the world's largest independent global communications and creative agencies, founded in 1948 by David Finn and Bill Ruder, is celebrating its 75th anniversary year.

Ruder Finn Celebrates 75 Years!

Year to date, the agency has added 100 new client wins globally, including significant players in healthcare, technology, commerce, leadership, and workplace. This impressive roster of new wins includes The Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH), Balenciaga, TEVA, Masimo, Lamborghini, GSK, Nestle Health Science, the World Wildlife Fund, Vertex, and The Common Wealth Fund.

The landmark anniversary comes on the heels of a more than 100% growth spurt since the rise of the pandemic in March 2020. The firm ended 2022 on an upward trajectory with 43% global revenue growth and a 33% increase in staff. Ruder Finn also expanded its global strategic footprint within the past year with three growth acquisitions in enterprise technology, DE&I, and purpose-driven leadership.

"For me personally, this monumental milestone of our 75th year is a reminder to reflect on the values that have defined Ruder Finn from its inception: driving positive change through innovative disruption, creative edge, and a strong commitment to ethics," said Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn. "We're looking forward to supporting our clients who are working towards positive human and planet impact through transformational science and technology, community building, and open dialogue. As forward-thinkers, Ruder Finn is excited to continue working with our clients to drive what's next in 2023 and beyond."

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and creative agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for 75 years, shaping communications that help move industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold communications strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences around a shared sense of purpose. The agency is organized around five core areas of expertise—Healthcare, Technology, Commerce, Leadership and Workplace—with RF.Studios and tech incubator RF.TechLab providing cutting-edge predictive analytics, breakthrough creative, and customer-focused digital engagement. Ruder Finn has offices across 3 continents including the U.S., Asia and Europe. Wholly owned agencies within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., Osmosis Films, Touchdown, Peppercomm, Comunicad, Mantis, RLA Collective, jacobstahl, RF Bloom, and SPI Group. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com.

