Ruder Finn CEO Kathy Bloomgarden and CTO Tejas Totade Named Among PRNews' 2024 People of the Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruder Finn, one of the world's largest independent global communications and integrated marketing agencies, today announced two agency leaders – CEO Kathy Bloomgarden and Chief Technology Officer Tejas Totade – were recognized among PRNews' 2024 People of the Year. The annual People of the Year list celebrates the most influential individuals in public relations across agencies and in-house.

Dr. Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn, was named in The Agency CEO category, which recognized eight innovative leaders who are driving progress and growth for their firms and the industry at large. Kathy is well known for her expertise in corporate reputation, CEO leadership positioning, media relations, and policy and community building. She has been at the forefront of the industry's adoption of AI, launched some of the world's most important scientific breakthroughs, and continues to advise Fortune 500 companies across healthcare, technology, and corporate sectors – helping them confront the most pressing social, economic, and technological challenges of our time.

Tejas Totade, Chief Technology Officer at Ruder Finn, was honored in the Agency Innovators category, which recognizes agency leaders who have helped their firm grow in client base and/or revenue, expanded the scope of the agency's offerings, or spearheaded winning campaign on behalf of a client. A leading industry expert in data and analytics, Tejas founded RF TechLab, the agency's award-winning analytics and tech incubator. He played a pivotal role in launching the firm's AI-powered creative studio, RF Studio53, which leverages emerging tech platforms to deliver immersive experiences and best-in-class creative to clients' stakeholders.

This year's honorees will be recognized at an awards gala held in NYC on October 8th.

