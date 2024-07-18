Ruder Finn CEO Kathy Bloomgarden Named to PRWeek US Power List 2024

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn, has been named to the PRWeek US Power List 2024. PRWeek's most high-profile annual list recognizes the 50 most powerful movers and shakers in the industry and reflects the biggest trends in business, culture, society, and the agency world.

PRWeek recognized Kathy for her expansive global leadership, her impressive acquisition streak, and her ability to continue to drive growth for Ruder Finn in an evolving market. As noted by a judge of the 2024 PRWeek Global Awards, at which Ruder Finn won Best Agency in APAC this year, it's "great to see that [Kathy brings a] focus on people, diversity, culture, and innovation as opposed to just profits."

"I am honored to be included amongst this prestigious group of communicators on the PRWeek Power List," said Kathy Bloomgarden. "Thank you to PRWeek for this recognition, to our clients who inspire me endlessly, and to everyone at Ruder Finn for entrusting me with your leadership".

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and creative agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for 75 years, shaping communications that move industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold communications strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences. The agency is organized around five core areas of expertise—Healthcare, Technology, Commerce, Leadership and Workplace—with AI-powered creative hub RF Studio53 and tech incubator RF TechLab providing cutting-edge predictive analytics, breakthrough creative, and customer-focused digital engagement. Ruder Finn has offices across 3 continents including the U.S., Asia and Europe. Wholly owned agencies within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RF Studio53, RF Engage, Touchdown, Peppercomm, RF Comunicad, Mantis, jacobstahl, RF Bloom. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com.

