Ruder Finn CTO Tejas Totade Named to PRWeek's Dashboard 25

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruder Finn's Chief Technology Officer, Tejas Totade, has been named to PRWeek's Dashboard 25 Class of 2024. PRWeek's Dashboard 25 is an annual list of the most influential movers, shakers, and innovators in communications technology, celebrating entrepreneurs and experts driving the PR industry forward.

Dashboard 25 Honoree
"I am thrilled to be part of PRWeek's Dashboard 25 Class of 2024! This isn't just a personal achievement, it's a reflection of the 'What's Next' spirit we have at Ruder Finn," said Tejas Totade, CTO, Ruder Finn. "I am incredibly grateful to our CEO, Kathy Bloomgarden, whose relentless focus on the intersection of technology and communications has been a guiding light for TechLab. I am excited for the future of CommsTech. With 2024 being hailed as the year of 'peak AI,' the horizon for CommsTech is brimming with boundless potential and exciting opportunities!"

Tejas Totade is a distinguished technology leader with over 15 years of experience in the industry. Tejas has carved a niche for himself as a trailblazer in the nexus of technology, communications, and marketing. At Ruder Finn, he spearheads the TechLab initiative, zeroing in on solutions that merge communications with emerging technologies. He also co-leads Ruder Finn's AI-powered creative studio, RF Studio53 which is focused on providing clients with full-service creative offerings from design, branding, and short and long-form video, to websites, apps, and immersive emerging tech experiences from AI/AR to metaverse.

"Tejas' expertise in technology and communications is fundamental to innovation at our agency," said Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn. "Under his visionary leadership, TechLab has been pivotal to Ruder Finn's ascendancy, keeping the firm at the industry's cutting edge."

For more information about this ranking, see here: PRWeek Dashboard 25: Tejas Totade 

About Ruder Finn
Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and creative agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for 75 years, shaping communications that move industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold communications strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences. The agency is organized around five core areas of expertise—Healthcare, Technology, Commerce, Leadership and Workplace—with AI-powered creative hub RF Studio53 and tech incubator RF TechLab providing cutting-edge predictive analytics, breakthrough creative, and customer-focused digital engagement. Ruder Finn has offices across 3 continents including the U.S., Asia and Europe. Wholly owned agencies within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RF Studio53, RF Engage, Touchdown, Peppercomm, RF Comunicad, Mantis, jacobstahl, RF Bloom. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com.

SOURCE Ruder Finn

