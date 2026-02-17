Ruder Finn Deepens Investment in Data & Analytics with Appointment of Jeremy Guterl as SVP, Research and Analytics

Guterl joins to advance the agency's offerings in predictive analytics, evolve its performance measurement efforts, and reinforce rf.TechLab's continued growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruder Finn, one of the world's largest independent global communications and integrated marketing agencies, announced today that Jeremy Guterl has joined as Senior Vice President, Research and Analytics, reporting to Chief Technology Officer Tejas Totade.

Jeremy Guterl, SVP, Research and Analytics

The hire reflects Ruder Finn's focus on embedding data-driven thinking more deeply into how communications strategies are created, executed, and measured. With 15 years of research and insights experience, Guterl will ensure that performance measurement continues to inform decision-making at all levels of the agency while contributing to the sustained growth of rf.TechLab, Ruder Finn's innovation and emerging technologies incubator. His additional subject matter expertise in statistical modeling and predictive analytics will further enhance the agency's ability to leverage complex data into opportunities to optimize marketing campaigns, all while demonstrating measurable business impact.

In addition to his role acting as a trusted advisor to C-Suite leaders and clients of all sizes at Ruder Finn, Guterl's responsibilities will include:

Infusing data and analytics throughout the entire organization, ensuring that decisions at all levels are informed by strategic, landscape, and audience insights

Leading custom research engagements covering objectives like message development and testing, thought leadership creation, strategic positioning, and more

Contributing to Ruder Finn's culture of curiosity and innovation by embedding AI strategically at various points in the research journey, including deploying synthetic audience personas for rapid testing, building custom models to address attribution and return on investment (ROI), and accelerating time-to-completion for all research engagements across the agency

"I'm excited by Ruder Finn's strong commitment to constantly pushing the boundaries of communications research and analytics," said Guterl. "This is a time of significant upheaval in the industry, and Ruder Finn's independence gives us a truly invaluable opportunity to invest in innovation deliberately, not reactively. This culture of agility will be indispensable as we work toward increasing the value we bring to clients, and I look forward to working with the full team to help our clients stay on the cutting edge of emerging opportunities and disruptions."

"At Ruder Finn, we pair technology with the data that proves its value, through thoughtful investment not only in new tools, but in the talent needed to activate them," said Tejas Totade, Chief Technology Officer at Ruder Finn. "Jeremy brings robust analytical expertise that will inform the decisions we make for clients and further strengthen rf.TechLab's role as Ruder Finn's innovation engine—one that consistently translates data and insights into client value."

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and integrated marketing agencies, leading the industry in AI strategy and implementation. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for over 75 years, shaping communications that move industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences. The agency is organized around five core areas of expertise—Healthcare Transformation, Technology Acceleration, Brand Experience, Stakeholder Relations, and Workplace of the Future—with innovative tech incubator RF TechLab providing cutting-edge predictive analytics, AI-powered creative hub RF Studio53 offering breakthrough creative, and specialized teams delivering customer-focused digital engagement. Ruder Finn has offices across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. Wholly owned agencies and offerings within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RF Studio53, RF Engage, Touchdown, Peppercomm, RF Comunicad, Ruder Finn Atteline, Pandan Social, ERA Communications, Big Sky Communications, and Missouri Creative. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com.

Contact:

Meghan Mahaffey

[email protected]

SOURCE Ruder Finn