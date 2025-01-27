Ruder Finn Expands B2B Sales and Marketing Expertise with Acquisition of Big Sky Communications

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global integrated communications agency, Ruder Finn, announced today the acquisition of Big Sky Communications, a San Jose-based customer marketing agency, which will supplement Ruder Finn's marketing expertise. This acquisition builds on Ruder Finn's 5-year momentum of industry-leading double-digit growth and expands the agency's B2B storytelling capabilities, enhancing our client offerings. The acquisition brings to Ruder Finn a team of over 40 customer marketing and advocacy experts, who specialize in building and managing customer marketing programs for clients including J.P. Morgan Payments, F5, Snowflake, and other industry leaders. Big Sky is led by Co-Managing Directors, Eddie Miller and Colleen Padnos, who will both report to Ruder Finn CEO, Kathy Bloomgarden.

Ruder Finn Acquisition Timeline

"Today one of the most powerful ways to build trust and create a framework for brand loyalty is through customer storytelling," said Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn. "The Big Sky team enhances Ruder Finn's ability to craft authentic stories that resonate with customers. Big Sky will add to Ruder Finn their great expertise in capturing and bringing to life customer experiences that spotlight growth, problem solving and generate sales opportunities."

"Buyers today form opinions about a brand by listening to what others say, so integrating real-world customer voices into marketing campaigns is more critical than ever," said Eddie Miller, Co-Managing Director of Big Sky Communications. "Ruder Finn's acquisition of Big Sky and embrace of Customer Marketing and Advocacy underscores the need for companies to connect with customers through more personal, relatable conversations and stories."

"Our Customer Marketing and Advocacy expertise aligns well with Ruder Finn's focus on innovation and What's Next. Every company needs to better understand their customers, build communities, and find new ways to elevate their customers' voices," said Colleen Padnos, Co-Managing, Director, Big Sky Communications. "We're thrilled to be part of the Ruder Finn family of companies and look forward to offering a broader portfolio of global services to enable clients to tell more and stronger customer stories everywhere."

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and integrated marketing agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for over 75 years, shaping communications that moves industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences. The agency is organized around five core areas of expertise—Healthcare, Technology, Commerce, Leadership and Workplace—with innovative tech incubator RF TechLab providing cutting-edge predictive analytics, AI-powered creative hub RF Studio53 offering breakthrough creative, and specialized teams delivering customer-focused digital engagement. Ruder Finn has offices across four continents including the U.S., Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Wholly owned agencies and offerings within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RF Studio53, RF Engage, Touchdown, Peppercomm, RF Comunicad, Mantis, jacobstahl, Flightpath, Atteline, Pandan Social and RF Bloom. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com.

About Big Sky Communications

Big Sky Communications is a leader in Customer Marketing and Advocacy. For over 25 years, the agency has worked with many of the world's largest technology companies to engage advocates across communities and integrate customer storytelling to strengthen brands and increase sales. Through the power of authentic customer voices, Big Sky enables clients, including J.P. Morgan Payments, Snowflake, F5, Neo4j, and other industry leaders, to find new ways to reach new customers, build loyalty, and stand out from competitors.

