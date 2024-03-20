Ruder Finn's Jess Muldoon Named Among PRWeek's Women to Watch

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruder Finn's Jess Muldoon, Group Vice President, Corporate Media, has been named one of PRWeek's Women to Watch 2024. The annual list honors PR professionals who are fast on the road to becoming the next generation of PR and communications industry leaders.

"It's an honor to be recognized by PRWeek as part of the Women to Watch class of 2024!" said Jess Muldoon, "Working alongside so many bright, talented women throughout my career and under the dynamic female leadership of Ruder Finn CEO, Kathy Bloomgarden, inspires me every day to chart a strong path forward not only for myself and those around me, but for future generations of PR professionals. I am grateful to be among such an extraordinary group of women and look forward to continuing to drive a positive impact for our industry!"

Jess is a key player on Ruder Finn's Corporate Media team, focusing on corporate reputation, CEO thought leadership and executive visibility, storytelling, media relations and content development. With nearly a decade of strategic communications experience, Jess has honed her expertise within the biopharma and health-tech sectors with deep media relations expertise covering both top-tier and consumer outlets. She has secured numerous agenda-setting stories with notable top tier publications including ABC News, Bloomberg, Fortune, and The Washington Post. Jess continues to spearhead award accolades, oversee CEO visibility programs, secure high-impact speaking engagements and facilitate media training sessions for executives and leadership teams to help shape clients' corporate narratives.

"Jess is deeply committed to driving clients' success, bringing an innovative, courageous and strategic approach to every project," said Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn. "She is an integral part of Ruder Finn's Corporate Media practice and continues to motivate and inspire her team members with her expertise in media relations."

This year's class of Women to Watch will be honored at a ceremony on May 30th in NYC. For more information about this nomination, see here: https://www.prweek.com/article/1864160/women-watch-2024

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and integrated marketing agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for over 75 years, shaping communications that moves industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences. The agency is organized around five core areas of expertise—Healthcare, Technology, Commerce, Leadership and Workplace—with innovative tech incubator RF TechLab providing cutting-edge predictive analytics, AI-powered creative hub RF Studio53 offering breakthrough creative, and specialized teams delivering customer-focused digital engagement. Ruder Finn has offices across four continents including the U.S., Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Wholly owned agencies and offerings within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RF Studio53, RF Engage, Touchdown, Peppercomm, RF Comunicad, Mantis, jacobstahl, Flightpath, Atteline, Pandan Social and RF Bloom. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com.

