Ruder Finn Group Appoints Industry Veteran Christie Anbar as Global Healthcare Lead

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruder Finn Group, a leading independent global creative and communications agency, today announced the appointment of Christie Anbar to Managing Director, Global Healthcare. In her new role, Anbar will build on the agency's rich heritage and leadership in partnering with clients that transform the health and well-being of people around the world, from major biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotech, tech and health data pioneers, to patient advocacy organizations and payer and hospital systems.

With more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Anbar has deep and diverse expertise harnessing the full power of today's communications tools and leveraging insights and analytics to deliver impactful and measurable results for clients. She also has a proven track record leading and growing agencies by fostering collaboration, creativity, strategic thinking.

"We wanted an experienced leader as well as an innovator who thinks in fresh ways to help our clients navigate the rapidly changing industry landscape. We also wanted someone who could appreciate the value of our independence and global footprint to foster the best possible environment for our people and our work," said Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn Group. "We found all of that and more with Christie, whose curiosity and spirit of invention closely aligns with Ruder Finn's 'What's Next' culture. I know she will inspire our teams and our clients as she paves a new path forward for our global healthcare practice."

Anbar joins after almost 15 years in leadership roles at Syneos Health, including Managing Director of Chandler Chicco Agency and most recently as Managing Director of Chamberlain Healthcare Public Relations. During her time as head of both agencies, she led award-winning work for a diverse range of clients from pre-IPO startups and emerging biotech, to large pharma and medical device companies, and patient and professional advocacy organizations.

Anbar will oversee healthcare across Ruder Finn Group agencies helping teams deliver unmatched client service and forward-looking, insight-driven programming.

"I'm thrilled to have found a new home at Ruder Finn. I admire the company's entrepreneurial spirit, its ability to stay nimble and the incredible global footprint that has been built, all of which I believe is critical to developing relevant, cutting-edge solutions and remaining ahead of trends, such as the convergence of healthcare and technology, use of big data or strategies to address health disparities," notes Anbar. "But most of all, I love the commitment to cultivating an environment where our people can learn, grow and innovate, which helps attract and retain top talent and inspires everyone to deliver the best work for each other and our clients."

