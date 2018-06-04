Ruder Finn Hires Fred Hawrysh to A Newly Created Role Leading Integrated Communications

"Fred's newly created role marks a strategic point in Ruder Finn's ongoing transformation as an agency," says Kathy Bloomgarden. "With a keen understanding not only of corporate communications and crisis management, but also community building and using analytics to drive business decisions, Fred will bring a 360 viewpoint to our strategy as we continue to grow. With the continual evolution of the communications industry, roles like Fred's are essential as we evolve and become more competitive across industry sectors."

Hawrysh has more than 30 years of international experience developing integrated marketing communications campaigns and has worked with dozens of Fortune 500 companies. His experience runs wide and deep – ranging across thought leadership, content creation, digital marketing, social targeting across paid and shared channels and bridging the interests of stakeholder groups during times of crisis. Prior to his leading role at PPR, he was Global Head of Communications for Accenture and earlier Head of Corporate Affairs for Thomson Reuters.

Hawrysh will be responsible for working across teams and offices within Ruder Finn to find new business opportunities, build capabilities and create platforms for growth. The hire marks an ongoing investment in Ruder Finn's digital transformation, marketing know-how and multi-channel communications offerings.

"The future of communications is an integrated approach," says Hawrysh. "I am excited to bring together the best Ruder Finn has to offer across its global network – including research, analytics, design, media and creative technology – to provide more value to existing clients, as well as innovate and develop new opportunities for new business."

