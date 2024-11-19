Ruder Finn Introduces rf.aio, a New Proprietary Offering for Optimizing Brand Presence in LLMs

rf.aio helps brands to protect and grow reputations in Large Language Models (LLMs),

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruder Finn, one of the world's largest independent global communications and integrated marketing agencies, today announced the launch of rf.aio, its new LLM optimization offering in collaboration with influenceAI. rf.aio is Ruder Finn's proprietary all-in-one AI optimization offering that monitors and optimizes brand and product mentions in public LLMs to support client marketing and reputation efforts. rf.aio includes automated LLM monitoring and remediation through an AI platform developed by influenceAI, a member of our AI Advisory Council.

As more users turn to LLMs for answers, AI is quickly becoming the new "super influencer," and LLMs are emerging as the next generation of search. rf.aio directly addresses this shift in user behavior by offering monitoring of popular LLMs like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Anthropic's Claude, Google's Gemini, and Meta's Llama to evaluate how they respond to brand-related queries. rf.aio identifies key factors such as awareness, accuracy, brand affinity, and amplification, influencing the LLM responses to queries and providing actionable insights for response remediation. Based on these findings, rf.aio identifies, creates and places corrective content, then trains public models to prioritize these levers — redirecting them toward trusted and factually accurate sources that address biases, correct misinformation, and as a result, enhance brand perception.

"At Ruder Finn, we're always looking towards what's next. We partnered with influenceAI to create rf.aio as a powerful marketing and communications tool to help clients listen to LLM responses at scale and influence how their brands are represented through LLM search," said Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn. "As LLMs become the predominant mode of search, it's imperative that brands adapt to these new platforms, and our new rf.aio offering is instrumental in helping our clients navigate this change."

This new collaboration is spearheaded by the rf.TechLab, Ruder Finn's analytics and emerging technologies incubator. Launched in 2018, rf.TechLab fuels the development of solutions that help brands leverage the latest cutting-edge advancements in data science, modeling, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to solve complex business challenges.

"With millions of people relying on LLMs daily, there is a lot on the line for the brands! What happens if an LLM mistakenly associates a brand or its products with negative terms? Or if it omits crucial product information?" said Tejas Totade, CTO of Ruder Finn. "Although brands can't retroactively change what these models already 'know,' with rf.aio and influenceAI, they can introduce new, brand-supportive and accurate content into the information ecosystem, hoping to steer future brand-related responses from these LLMs."

This launch of rf.aio comes on the heels of Ruder Finn's recent announcement about its new global RF AI Advisory Council, chaired by OpenAI pioneer Zack Kass. Ruder Finn is currently using rf.aio with a number of clients.

