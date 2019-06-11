Ruder Finn Launches RF Relate | People. Purpose. Policy.

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruder Finn, a leading independent global creative and communications agency, today announced the appointment of Monica Marshall to the senior role of Global Lead for RF Relate -- a social impact, sustainability, advocacy and public affairs offering focused on connecting People, Purpose and Policy.

Marshall joins Ruder Finn from Ketchum where – as Senior Vice President and Director of Ketchum Purpose, Partner of Omnicom's ONE HUNDRED offering – she led the agency's work around sustainability and social impact for companies, international organizations and NGOs. While at Ketchum, she started the agency's social marketing practice which focuses on advocacy issues such as human trafficking, healthcare, economic development and education. Prior to Ketchum Purpose, Marshall spent ten years at the United Nations developing public-private partnerships and implementing marketing/communications and fundraising campaigns.

In her new role at Ruder Finn, Marshall will support the agency's global growth efforts by engaging new and existing clients. In this capacity, she'll develop and manage a team of corporate communications, issues, advocacy, sustainability and policy consultants across the agency. Marshall brings extensive experience helping clients across a range of industries develop and manage their corporate purpose, social responsibility, sustainability and social impact programs. Marshall is an established subject matter expert on many issues, including food and nutrition security, water, education, health and wellness, conservation and financial inclusion.

"Today, companies realize a clearly defined purpose, as well as strong community and advocacy relations are necessary to attract top talent and become an industry leader. Establishing relationships with stakeholders is especially important in an era of globalization and accelerating technological change," said Kathy Bloomgarden. "We're excited to add Monica's impressive expertise to the agency to help our clients articulate meaningful, actionable purpose platforms that motivate company leaders, inspire employees and engage stakeholders."

The new offering -- RF Relate | People. Policy. Purpose. -- is focused on helping companies, governments and NGOs refine their purpose, advocate for change and use communications to connect sustainability and societal impact initiatives to people both inside and outside the organization. The work is directly linked to the organization's goals – whether related to strengthening reputation, building the brand, driving sales, generating funds, forging partnerships or changing policy – and success requires deep engagement between governments, companies and NGOs. In the short time Marshall has been at Ruder Finn, she has brought on several new clients seeking this expertise.

"Ruder Finn was an early advocate of the idea that companies can do well and do good. The agency's history and heritage were built on the belief of truth, trust and transparency in communications – all critical tenets of the practice I'll be leading," said Marshall. "I'm excited to bring my professional portfolio of industry and sector experience, tap into Ruder Finn's roots and bring a fresh perspective."

