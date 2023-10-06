Ruder Finn Named PR Agency of the Year at Medical Marketing & Media Awards 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading independent global communications agency, Ruder Finn, has been awarded the gold prize for PR Agency 2023 at the Medical Marketing & Media Awards. The Medical Marketing & Media (MM+M) Awards recognize healthcare marketing and media that is the most creative and effective in the industry.

Ruder Finn's commitment to core areas including health and wellness, corporate reputation, and tech and innovation, as well as investments in AI-powered creative studio, RF Studio 53, and merging technology and analytics incubator, RF TechLab, helped secure this win.

"Ruder Finn, now in its 75th year, continues to chart a distinctive path in the way PR helps brands grow," said MM+M. "With bold communications strategies, it aims to redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace and rethink customer experiences."

"We are honored to be awarded this prestigious accolade by MM+M, especially given the caliber of the other finalists," said Christie Anbar, Managing Director, Healthcare. "Ruder Finn's 'What's Next' mantra inspires our work with clients to meaningfully improve the health and wellness for people around the world. Being recognized among our peers for these efforts is truly rewarding."

This year, the MM+M Awards is celebrating its 20th anniversary year. "We're in the golden age of medical marketing," said Larry Dobrow, Editor-in-chief, MM+M.

