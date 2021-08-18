Ruder Finn Named to 2022 PRNews Agency Elite Top 100

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruder Finn, one of the world's largest independent global communications and creative agencies, announces today that the agency has been named to the 2022 PRNews Agency Elite Top 100 list. This list highlights the most innovative and strategic firms in the business.

Agencies were selected for the list by PRNews editorial staff, and judged on the firm's services, products, employee initiatives and activities, and core agency offerings. The agencies chosen set the bar as representative of the best in the industry.

"It's an honor to be included on the Agency Elite Top 100 list," said CEO Kathy Bloomgarden. "At Ruder Finn, we pride ourselves on breakthrough innovation and our core 'What's Next' philosophy. I am beyond proud to lead a force of such dedicated public relations professionals, who redefine expectations, helping our clients push boundaries and deliver on their most ambitious goals. I'm thankful for the unwavering focus and commitment of our employees and the trusting partnerships we share with clients – the true drivers of our continued reinvention and success."

Ruder Finn's data-driven digital-first approach and ability to embrace new technologies and thinking put the agency in a strong position to succeed during the pandemic. At a time when the old way of doing things went out the window, Ruder Finn was ready with AI-driven analytics and video and digital storytelling, providing state-of-the-art COVID-relevant offerings. This allowed the agency to achieve double-digit growth even in the most difficult of years.

Selection for the PRNews Agency Elite Top 100 is the latest of many industry accolades that Ruder Finn has earned. So far this year the agency has been awarded gold for Most Innovative Agency by the Bulldog PR Awards, named a finalist for Midsize Agency of the Year by PRovoke, and included on Forbes' America's Best PR Agencies list.

The 2022 Agency Elite Top 100 is available via a searchable portal anchored to prnewsonline.com, giving brand-side marketers an effective and efficient tool to narrow the search for their next agency partner.

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and creative agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for more than 70 years, shaping communications that help move industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Headquartered in New York, Ruder Finn provides clients with bold communications strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences around a shared sense of purpose. The agency is organized around four core areas of expertise: Health & Wellness, Corporate Reputation, Technology & Innovation and Consumer Connection. Specialty practices include RF Relate, RFx Studios, ICX and RF TechLab. Ruder Finn has offices across 4 continents including the U.S., Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Wholly owned agencies within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RLA Collective, SPI Group, Osmosis Films, jacobstahl, RF Bloom and Bloom Health. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com.

CONTACT: Isabelle Lee, [email protected]

SOURCE Ruder Finn

Related Links

www.ruderfinn.com

