Ruder Finn Reimagines Bloom Incubator with jacobstahl Acquisition

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global independent PR agency Ruder Finn today announced that it has acquired veteran, full-service public relations firm jacobstahl to anchor the re-launch of Bloom, Ruder Finn's longstanding incubator agency, as well as Bloom Health, an integrated communications practice exclusively dedicated to the growing healthtech sector.

The group will be consolidated under the name jacobstahl, a Bloom company and be managed by Sandra Stahl and Jeremy Jacob, partners in jacobstahl.

"The Bloom arm of Ruder Finn has always been an exciting and important opportunity for us," said Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO, Ruder Finn. "With jacobstahl at the helm, Bloom has the leadership and vision to develop and deliver what's next in healthcare and corporate communications. On a personal note, I am thrilled to welcome Sandra and Jeremy back to Ruder Finn, where they both started their careers."

jacobstahl is a full-service PR and marketing communications agency co-founded in 2003. The jacobstahl client list includes major healthcare multinationals and start-ups and is distinguished for its client service, strategic and thought leadership, creativity, collaboration and partnership. In 2019, jacobstahl launched ISSUES360 a dedicated practice providing clients with communications solutions for issues with global and in-market implications for a brand's ecosystem, corporate reputation, internal culture and sales organization.

"We're thrilled at the opportunity to build Bloom," said Stahl. "We know it takes a powerful combination of communications capabilities to tell a company or brand story that resonates and engages – particularly in today's competitive environment. We are especially excited to draw on the Ruder Finn global footprint as well as its design and technology expertise for our clients, and very much look forward to bringing our stakeholder-centric approach to grow Bloom."

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and creative agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for more than 70 years, shaping communications that help move industry-defining brands, companies and leaders from what's now to what's next. Headquartered in New York, Ruder Finn provides clients with bold communications strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences around a shared sense of purpose.

The agency is organized around four core areas of expertise: Health & Wellness, Corporate Reputation, Technology & Innovation and Consumer Connection. Specialty practices include RF Relate, RFx Studios, ICX and RF TechLab. Ruder Finn has offices across 4 continents including the U.S., Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Wholly owned agencies within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RLA Collective, RF Bloom, SPI Group, and Osmosis Films. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com.

About Bloom

Bloom is a transmedia marketing communications agency that helps companies grow their business with a channel-led storytelling approach. We use the latest thinking, data analytics, and platforms to engage audiences about digital life, digital health and the power of a connected business. The agency is part of the global Ruder Finn network, one of the largest independent agencies worldwide. Bloom designs integrated communications programs that capture brand audiences with new formats, including video, virtual reality, comics, print, mobile, web content, music, games and location-based marketing, to make a measurable business impact.

About jacobstahl

jacobstahl was founded in 2003. Both principals started at Ruder Finn. Jacob went on to be the head of the Global Accounts Group at MS&L before co-founding jacobstahl. Stahl was EVP of the RF Global Healthcare Practice before leaving for a role at AstraZeneca and then gaining client-side experience at CDx Laboratories as Vice President, Marketing Communications. She is the author of the award-winning Art & Craft of PR, and a founding faculty and the PR Track Advisor in the Branding + Integrated Communications master's degree program at CCNY. Based in New York, jacobstahl provides a full range of global and domestic communications services to multinationals, start-ups and non-profit organizations.

