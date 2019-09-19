Ruder Finn Strengthens Internal Communications and Technical Capabilities with Addition of SPI Group

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruder Finn announced today its acquisition of SPI Group, a corporate communications agency with expertise in improving employee experience, building corporate brands and enhancing corporate reputation. SPI Group combines digital storytelling and sophisticated, custom communications as well as web and application development to create broad multi-channel campaigns to meet today's communications challenges.

The addition of SPI Group bolsters Ruder Finn's global healthcare leadership position, providing integrated communications and marketing solutions—from analytics to creative—to nearly every branch of the healthcare ecosystem; from pharma and biotech to health-tech, hospital systems, over-the-counter (OTC) and more. With the addition of SPI Group's 30 team members, Ruder Finn now has one of the largest healthcare teams in the world, with nearly 250 employees worldwide across 12 offices. SPI Group healthcare clients include Bayer, Merck, Regeneron, LabCorp and Pfizer.

"Today, as the workforce undergoes constant transformation, employees are now the driving force behind productivity, growth and innovation," said Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn. "Companies must no longer view their workforce as 'employees,' but instead treat them as highly valuable customers. SPI Group uses digital solutions to create experiences that not only engage and activate employees, but build an authentic, transparent and highly motivated community."

Based in Fairfield, N.J., SPI Group's twenty years of experience spans far beyond the healthcare sector, including award-winning work for high-profile consumer wellness, nonprofit, business-to-business and animal health clients.

"Today's employees are digital consumers as much as any external audience. They expect an engaging employee experience, which requires a blend of strategic communications expertise and technical know-how," said Steve Goodman, SPI Group's founder. "We are excited to bring our communications expertise to Ruder Finn's global clients."

The purchase of SPI Group underscores Ruder Finn's commitment to continuously pushing the boundaries of communications by deploying creative thinking, digital analytics and rich content across every channel possible. This acquisition follows Ruder Finn's 2018 acquisition of RLA Collective, a boutique agency that specializes in end-to-end product marketing, research, creative content development and brand engagement strategies.

The SPI Group management team will continue to lead SPI Group as a Ruder Finn subsidiary.

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn, Inc. is one of the world's largest independent global communications and creative agencies with dual headquarters in the United States and China. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn serves the global and local communication needs of over 250 corporations, governments, not-for-profit organizations, and start-ups. The agency is organized around four strategic pillars that reflect its core areas of expertise: Health & Wellness, Corporate Reputation & Transformation, Technology & Innovation, and Consumer Connections. RFI Studios, the agency's full-service digital practice, leads the industry in designing and developing internal collaboration platforms, building conversations, and communities around brands, and staying top-of-mind in the world of mobile applications. For more information, visit www.ruderfinn.com.

About SPI Group

SPI Group, LLC is an award-winning agency that uses digital solutions to amplify employee communications. We do our best work where communications and innovative technologies overlap. Whether creating award-winning intranets and websites, integrating employee apps, or using gamification to launch employee programs, for more than 20 years, we've been bringing innovative communications solutions to enterprise clients.

Partnering with SPI Group means solving communications challenges through our integrated services – everything from strategy and design to editorial and web development. Our clients value our high-touch service, serving as an extension of their teams with flexibility, tactical know-how, and a strategic mindset.

