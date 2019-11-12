Rudolph Libbe Inc. announces leadership promotions

WALBRIDGE, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rudolph Libbe Inc., a Rudolph Libbe Group company, has announced the promotion of new senior managers.

Jeff Schaller, vice president of preconstruction operations, has been appointed executive vice president.

Justin Rossi, project executive, has been promoted to vice president of preconstruction operations.

Matt Arnold, director of preconstruction operations, has been appointed executive director of preconstruction operations.

Schaller joined Rudolph Libbe in 1986, holding various responsibilities in preconstruction operations and serving as general manager of the company's Michigan office, before being named vice president of preconstruction operations in 1998.

Rossi joined Rudolph Libbe in 2011, working in several capacities including manager of national accounts and project executive on many of the company's largest, most high-profile projects.

Arnold, who joined Rudolph Libbe in 1993, has had extensive involvement in preconstruction operations, including leadership responsibilities, over the last 20 years. He has been a licensed Professional Engineer in the State of Ohio since 1999.

About Rudolph Libbe Inc.

Rudolph Libbe Inc. offers a complete range of project delivery methods including general contracting, design/build and construction management. Based in Toledo, Ohio for over 60 years, Rudolph Libbe Inc. is one of the region's largest direct employers of skilled construction craftspeople. Markets served include automotive, commercial/retail, education, food processing, government/institutional, healthcare, hospitality/recreation, industrial/manufacturing, metals, power/petrochemical and warehouse/distribution.

Rudolph Libbe Inc. is part of the Rudolph Libbe Group, a one-stop provider of construction and facility services that range from site selection and construction to energy solutions and ongoing facility management. The full-service contractor, comprised of Rudolph Libbe Inc., GEM Inc., GEM Energy, Lehman Daman and Rudolph Libbe Properties, is focused on ensuring that its customers succeed. The Rudolph Libbe Group is headquartered in Toledo with offices in Cleveland, Columbus and Lima, Ohio; and Detroit, Michigan areas. For additional information, visit RLGBuilds.com and @RLGbuilds.

