Rugged and Adventure-Ready 2020 Honda Passport Arrives at Dealerships

Larger than the compact CR-V, but more sporty and personal than the three-row and family-oriented Pilot, the five-passenger Passport midsize SUV offers the exceptional off-road capability of Honda's available i-VTM4™ torque-vectoring all-wheel drive and the power and towing capability of its 280-horsepower (SAE net) 3.5-liter i -VTEC ® V6 mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. Based on Honda's reinforced unibody Global Light Truck platform, with a sophisticated fully independent suspension, fully boxed floor structure and the latest generation of Honda's proprietary Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure, the Passport offers excellent refinement and top-class collision safety ratings, including a 5-star Overall Vehicle Score from the NHTSA 1 and an anticipated TOP SAFETY PICK rating from the IIHS.

Passport is available in four trims: Sport, EX-L, Touring and Elite. All come standard with 20-inch wheels, a matte-black grille, Honda Sensing®, and increased ride height with more athletic proportion and stance compared to the three-row Pilot. Passport's interior offers best-in-class passenger space and total interior volume, with a large "basement" cargo area under the main cargo floor that is ideal for storing dirty gear or keeping valuables out of sight. EX-L, Touring and Elite models come with Honda's blind spot information system, while other additional premium technologies available on Passport include in-vehicle Wi-Fi, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, an 8-inch Display Audio system, and wireless phone charging.

Also available for the 2020 Honda Passport is a wide variety of Genuine Honda accessories that can be used to customize the customer's Passport adventure and to accommodate a broad variety of outdoor gear, from bikes and kayaks to skis and snowboards.

2020 Passport Pricing & EPA Data

Model / Trim / Drivetrain MSRP1 MSRP1 Including

$1,095 Destination

Charge EPA Mileage Rating (City/Hwy/Combined)2 Passport Sport (2WD) $31,990 $33,085 20 / 25 / 22 Passport Sport (AWD) $33,990 $35,085 19 / 24 / 21 Passport EX-L (2WD) $36,410 $37,505 20 / 25 / 22 Passport EX-L (AWD) $38,410 $39,505 19 / 24 / 21 Passport Touring (2WD) $39,280 $40,375 20 / 25 / 22 Passport Touring (AWD) $41,280 $42,375 19 / 24 / 21 Passport Elite (AWD) $43,780 $44,875 19 / 24 / 21

The new Passport was designed and developed by Honda R&D Americas. The vehicle and its V6 engine are produced by associates at Honda Manufacturing of Alabama in Lincoln, Alabama, using domestic and globally-sourced parts.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2018, more than 90 percent of all Honda brand vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

1 Government 5-Star Safety Ratings are part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA's) New Car Assessment Program (www.SaferCar.gov)

2 Based on 2020 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions and other factors.

