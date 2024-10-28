RuggON Showcases Latest Mining Technology at IMARC 2024

Empowering the Mining Industry with Rugged Solutions

TAIPEI, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RuggON, a subsidiary of Ubiqconn specializing in rugged mobile solutions, is set to participate in IMARC 2024 in Sydney, Australia. This marks the first time RuggON will showcase its latest rugged mobile solutions at IMARC, including vehicle-mounted computers and mobile tablets specifically designed for the mining industry, to global mining leaders, professionals, investors, and technical experts.

RuggON participates IMARC 2024

RuggON emphasizes that IMARC focuses on key topics such as digital transformation, sustainability, and technological innovation in mining. The exhibition serves as a vital platform for showcasing its latest technologies and R&D capabilities, meeting the demands of digital transformation and supporting clients entering international markets.

With a commitment to rugged mobile solutions, RuggON aims to optimize mining operations through real-time data processing, automation, and control. The company's solutions are essential for enhancing productivity and reducing maintenance costs in the evolving digital landscape of the mining industry.

RuggON is excited to present its innovations at IMARC, demonstrating its role in helping mining companies achieve digital transformation and competitive advantage.

From MINExpo in the United States to IMARC 2024 in Australia, RuggON is actively participating in key global mining exhibitions, continuously showcasing rugged mobile solutions designed for mining vehicles and equipment. These include vehicle-mounted computers tailored for tracking vehicle status, ensuring driver safety, and assisting with driver support systems, while transmitting data back to the control center. Additionally, rugged tablets will be displayed for on-site inspections and communication with the control center, providing firsthand status updates. With products that excel in meeting the needs and performance requirements of the mining industry, RuggON aims to help clients overcome challenges and gain a competitive edge in their digital transformation journey.

Attendees at IMARC 2024 will have the opportunity to explore how RuggON's technologies are transforming the mining technology. Visit RuggON at booth J05 to learn more.

For additional information about RuggON and its offerings, please visit http://www.ruggon.com or follow us on Ubiqconn Technology and RuggON's LinkedIn.

About RuggON

RuggON Corp. is a subsidiary of Ubiqconn Technology and a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computing solutions. Combining Ubiqconn's advanced technology to drive innovation and expand in the Mobile Industrial (IioT) market. With decades of ruggedized mobile solution expertise, RuggON strives to improve mobile productivity in harsh environments.

