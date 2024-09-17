Rula Health Announces National Expansion with Covered Therapy Services Now Available in All 50 States and Washington, D.C.

Recent growth builds on millions of hours of therapy facilitated from over 10,000 providers and will provide more individuals, couples, families, and children with access to covered care specific to their unique needs.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rula Health, a behavioral health company formerly known as Path Mental Health, today announced the expansion of its therapy services to all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rula is focused on improving access to high-quality, personalized, and covered mental healthcare and this continued growth of its services allows the company to more fully address the growing behavioral health needs across the country.

Rula's therapy expansion comes on the heels of scaling psychiatry services to 31 states and the recent appointment of Chief Medical Officer Doug Newton, MPH, MD. This growth is a key step in the company's goal of being a national front door to in-network, comprehensive behavioral health services that meet the unique care needs of all individuals, couples, families, and children.

"With Rula therapy services now available nationally, we're continuing to fulfill our important mission of making mental healthcare work for everyone. We believe that every individual should have access to high-quality care – this means allowing patients to choose the provider that best suits them without concern about whether or not their care will be covered," stated Josh Bruno, co-founder and CEO of Rula Health. "And as we continue to expand our psychiatry services over the coming months, we aim to further ensure that all patients have integrated, personalized, and covered behavioral care at their fingertips."

Rula's platform works by matching patients with providers who can address their unique needs. Patients seeking therapy or psychiatry services indicate their unique preferences — like specialty, gender, and race — along with some basic information, and Rula provides a curated list of in-network providers who are licensed in the patient's state and accepting new patients. An exact match is found in 97% of searches for a therapist on Rula and patients can have their first appointment as soon as the next day. Rula also helps providers grow and maintain their practice by delivering ongoing assessments and clinical measurements that give them the data needed to deliver the highest quality care.

"Mental health in the U.S. is worsening, and while access has improved, covered care with a provider who specializes in your unique needs is still hard to find — Rula is now helping solve this problem nationally," said Doug Newton, Chief Medical Officer at Rula Health. "As the healthcare system continues to look for ways to address concerns like the youth mental health crisis and the rise in deaths of despair, Rula is focused on creating meaningful patient-provider relationships and utilizing measurement-informed care practices to help providers deliver better outcomes and ensure that patients, regardless of location or situation, can get the care they need."

Rula's national expansion marks a crucial milestone on the company's journey to make mental healthcare work for everyone. This growth, along with its insurance network partnerships that cover over 120 million lives, allows even more people to access covered treatment focused on successful outcomes.

To learn more about Rula Health, visit https://www.rula.com/. Finding your match is made simple — get started here.

About Rula Health

Rula is reimagining how people access high-quality, affordable behavioral healthcare. With a diverse network of over 10,000 providers, the company offers therapy for individuals aged 5+, couples, and families across all 50 states plus D.C., as well as psychiatric services in 31 states. Rula Health accepts most major insurance networks, including Aetna/CVS, Anthem/Elevance, Cigna/Evernorth, Kaiser, United Healthcare/Optum, and many Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, covering over 120M lives. Patients can visit rula.com to find a provider that meets their unique preferences and be seen in as little as 48 hours. Since 2019, Rula Health has facilitated millions of hours of therapy.

