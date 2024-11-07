Rula Health Partners with Amazon Health Services to Help Millions of People Discover Affordable Mental Healthcare Services on Amazon.com

Amazon customers can now easily discover and connect to Rula's network of over 10,000 high-quality, in-network, and affordable mental healthcare providers

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rula Health, a behavioral health company focused on improving access to mental healthcare, today announced a collaboration with Amazon Health Services to provide more ways for Amazon customers to find and receive essential mental healthcare. With a network of over 10,000 providers representing more than 80 clinical specialties and a diverse range of backgrounds, Rula Health is the latest behavioral health provider to join Amazon's Health Condition Programs .

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, roughly 60 million Americans live with a mental health condition; however, only half of these individuals actually receive mental health treatment. This collaboration makes it easier for the 120 million individuals that are in-network with Rula's insurance partners to access highly individualized, covered care. Rula Health accepts most major commercial and regional insurance networks, including Aetna/CVS, Anthem/Elevance, Cigna/Evernorth, Kaiser, United Healthcare/Optum, and many Blue Cross and/or Blue Shield plans. Rula patients have a typical copay of $15 per session.

Rula's collaboration with Amazon works to improve discoverability and awareness of mental health support by ensuring customers are matched with the right provider who specializes in the care they need. When a customer searches for a provider on Rula's platform, 97% of searches result in a match for their specific needs, and customers can schedule an appointment as soon as the next day. Rula offers therapy services for individuals, couples, and families across all 50 states plus D.C., as well as psychiatric services in 31 states. Rula's diverse network of mental health providers include individuals across 39 languages, with 47% identifying as Black, Indigenous, or People of Color. Providers specialize in concerns such as anxiety, depression, and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) through over 80 clinical specialties, including cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and interpersonal psychotherapy.

"A recent study from Milliman found that more than 70% of individuals seeking mental health support give up before ever getting the help they need. Through this collaboration, we will make it simple for millions of individuals to access high-quality, affordable, and highly personalized mental healthcare services when they need it," said Josh Bruno, CEO of Rula Health. "Rula is proud to join Amazon's Health Condition Programs, to improve awareness of our network of over 10,000 mental healthcare providers, further delivering on our mission to make mental healthcare work for everyone."

Amazon customers can discover Rula's mental healthcare services in several ways, including searching with keywords like "anxiety relief", or "stress relief" on Amazon.com. Before connecting customers to Rula, Amazon will check customers' insurance coverage with Rula. Rula will then match the customer with a provider who accepts their insurance, meets their preferences, and is available at a time convenient for them.

"Our collaboration with Rula Health will help customers seeking therapy services discover their mental healthcare benefits, giving them access to Rula's network of over 10,000 qualified, in-network mental healthcare providers in a convenient way," said Aaron Martin, Vice President of Healthcare, Amazon. "This collaboration aligns with our goal to simplify the journey to better health by making it easier for customers to discover and access the services and professionals they need to get and stay healthy."

To learn more about this collaboration, visit rula.com .

About Rula Health

Rula is reimagining how people access high-quality, affordable behavioral healthcare. With a diverse network of over 10,000 providers, the company offers therapy for individuals, couples, and families across all 50 states plus D.C., as well as psychiatric services in 31 states. Rula Health accepts most major insurance networks, including Aetna/CVS, Anthem/Elevance, Cigna/Evernorth, Kaiser, United Healthcare/Optum, and many Blue Cross and/or Blue Shield plans, covering over 120M lives. Patients can visit rula.com to find a provider that meets their unique preferences and can see them as soon as the next day. Since 2019, Rula Health has facilitated millions of hours of therapy.

