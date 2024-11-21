Rula Health Partners with Amino Health to Expand Access to Essential Mental Healthcare Services

Amino Health's data-driven healthcare navigation platform will help connect patients to Rula's national network of licensed providers with next day availability.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rula Health, a behavioral health company focused on delivering timely access to high-quality care, today announced a partnership with Amino Health, a leading digital healthcare navigation company. Through the partnership, Amino Health members will now have access to Rula's nationwide network of more than 10,000 in-network providers representing more than 80 clinical specialties and a diverse range of backgrounds.

According to Mental Health America , more than half (55%) of U.S. adults with a mental illness do not receive treatment. Through this partnership, Amino Health and Rula Health aim to both simplify access to care, and to ensure patients are able to find a provider who matches their preferences and has experience with their condition.

"We know from analyzing millions of patient visits at Rula that one of the strongest predictors of progress in treatment is therapeutic alliance," said Gabe Diop, Co-founder of Rula Health. "When you have a real connection with your provider and they're an expert in your condition, good things happen."

On the Amino Health platform, Rula providers will feature prominently, distinguished by a Rula badge to signify a trusted mental health professional. Members can easily review provider profiles and availability, and schedule directly for an appointment as soon as the next day.

"By bringing mental health services into the same trusted space where members manage their overall health, Amino Health empowers members to make informed decisions about their mental well-being, improving access and convenience," said John Asalone, CEO of Amino Health.

For more information on this announcement and regarding Rula's services, visit:

About Rula Health

Rula is the best way for individuals, couples, and families to get in-network mental health care that delivers progress. With a diverse network of more than 10,000 licensed providers, nationwide next-day therapy availability, psychiatric services in 31 states, and 24/7 crisis support, Rula meets people wherever they are on their mental health journey. Patients match with a best-fit provider in minutes, confirm their out-of-pocket insurance costs, attend their telehealth sessions, and track improvement all within a single easy-to-use platform. And when they need support, Rula's team is there to provide live help from real humans. Rula Health accepts most major insurance networks, including Aetna/CVS, Anthem/Elevance, Cigna/Evernorth, Kaiser, United Healthcare/Optum, and many Blue Cross and/or Blue Shield plans, covering over 120M lives.

About Amino Health

Amino Health is a leading healthcare navigation company committed to connecting members with affordable, high-quality care. Through its advanced search platform, Amino Health offers personalized guidance that empowers members to make informed decisions across all aspects of their care journey - from selecting the right providers and facilities to understanding conditions, procedures, and prescription costs. By streamlining access to essential healthcare information, Amino Health helps members navigate complex healthcare choices with confidence, ultimately supporting better health outcomes and cost savings.

