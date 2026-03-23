The iconic brand introduces an unexpected collision of cinnamon fire and icy mint — unleashing ice-cold heat for fans

Key Takeaways:

Rumple Minze launches its first innovation in years with Rumple Minze Cinnamint Whiskey — a 100-proof flavored whiskey combining blazing cinnamon heat with the brand's signature icy peppermint chill.

Inspired by the growing popularity of "fire and ice" shots in bars, Cinnamint captures that electric contrast in a single bottle — delivering the unhinged flavor intensity fans love without the need to mix.

A longtime bartender favorite, Rumple Minze expands its lineup while staying true to the bold, high-proof shot experience that has made it a staple behind the bar for decades.

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rumple Minze, the cult-favorite peppermint schnapps known for its unmistakable chill and 100-proof intensity, expands its portfolio for the first time in years with the debut of Rumple Minze Cinnamint Whiskey — a fusion of fiery cinnamon and signature icy mint designed to disrupt the shot choices that have long gone unchallenged.

RUMPLE MINZE ADDS A NEW CHAPTER TO ITS LORE WITH THE LAUNCH OF RUMPLE MINZE CINNAMINT WHISKEY Post this Rumple Minze Cinnamint Whiskey

For years, shots have been defined by the same predictable defaults — familiar flavored standbys ordered quickly at checkout counters or shouted across crowded bars. Rumple Minze, a fixture behind the bar with deep-rooted love among bartenders, has long been the pour when the moment calls for something colder, bolder, and just a little bit mischievous. Rumple Minze Cinnamint Whiskey builds on that reputation and bottles the magic of a popular bar call— the "fire and ice" shot — into a single, unapologetically bracing pour.

This latest expression sharpens the brand's identity while growing its range. With Cinnamint Whiskey, a new duality comes into focus — familiar warmth meets bracing cool; nostalgia meets something entirely new. Blazing cinnamon leads, an icy mint chill follows, and a caramel-rounded whiskey core ties it together, delivering layered heat balanced by a cooling snap.

"Rumple has always had a strong presence in social occasions," said Olivia Kupfer, U.S. Business Director, Rumple Minze. "It's a brand people recognize instantly and associate with bold flavor and character. With Cinnamint Whiskey, we're simply giving them another way to enjoy Rumple — the same audacious personality with the heat turned up."

The release arrives at a time when legacy brands are being rediscovered by a new generation of legal drinking age consumers, with Rumple Minze finding fresh relevance in today's occasion-driven drinking culture. Rumple Minze never went away — and for those who know it, the brand's 80s-inspired, gothic aesthetic has always been part of its appeal. The brand's frenzied fanbase who have already found Cinnamint Whiskey in the wild are flooding social media with fan lore, inside jokes, trade humor and the kind of unhinged excitement only Rumple Minze fans can deliver."

Rumple Minze Cinnamint Whiskey will roll out nationally beginning March 2026 in 750mL at a suggested retail price of $19.99, along with 375mL, 50mL and 1L formats. The launch marks the next step as the brand asserts its place in the moments that define the night.

For more information, follow along @DrinkRumpleMinze on Instagram. Rumple Minze reminds everyone to sip responsibly.

ABOUT RUMPLE MINZE

Rumple Minze is an authentic German-style peppermint schnapps known for its unmistakable minty flavor and signature 100-proof intensity. A longtime favorite in bars and social gatherings, Rumple Minze is best served as a chilled shot by itself, with a beer, or in a mug of hot chocolate — delivering a bold, bracing experience that has made it a staple wherever friends come together. Building on this legacy, the brand recently expanded its portfolio with Rumple Minze Cinnamint Whiskey, a 100-proof innovation that unleashes ice-cold heat — blazing cinnamon, an icy mint chill, and a sweet, caramel-rounded whiskey core. Bold fire. Cool rush. Shockingly smooth.

Please drink Rumple Minze responsibly. RUMPLE MINZE. Peppermint Schnapps. 50% Alc/Vol. RUMPLE MINZE CINNAMINT WHISKEY. Whiskey With Cinnamon, Peppermint, And Other Natural Flavor. 50% Alc/Vol. Diageo, New York, NY.

ABOUT DIAGEO NORTH AMERICA

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

SOURCE DIAGEO