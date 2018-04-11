Run #Forehunger at Meijer LPGA Classic 5k Run & Walk presented by Kellogg's

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration for the 2018 Meijer LPGA Classic 5k Run & Walk presented by Kellogg's® is now open online.

The race will be powered by Gazelle Sports, and will start at 8 a.m. June 16 at Rockford High School. Each participant will receive a branded T-shirt, two daily tickets to the golf tournament, valid any one day Tuesday through Sunday, and a complimentary breakfast provided by Kellogg's after the race.

"The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give offers something for everyone, and we are thrilled to have the continued support of Kellogg's and Gazelle Sports to make this run such a success," said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. "This is a great way to engage the community while increasing awareness around hunger in our neighborhoods."

The cost to participate in the run is $25 per person, ages 18 and older, and $15 per person, ages 17 and under. During the event, strollers are welcome and encouraged.

A one mile kid's fun run will also be added to festivities this year for children, ages 10 and under. The cost is $10 per child.

The top three runners in each age group will receive $500, $250, and $100 in Meijer gift cards, respectively. Local companies, community organizations, families and schools throughout West Michigan are encouraged to put together a team of five to 10 runners to participate in the Team Challenge; the cost to participate is $150 per team.

The 2018 Meijer LPGA Classic will host a full field of 144 of the best women golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over four days of competition. Proceeds from the tournament – and each of the week's festivities – will once again benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that restocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. The 2017 tournament raised $1 million for local food pantries through Simply Give. In total, the four tournaments have generated more than $3.1 million for the Meijer Simply Give program.

For more information on the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give or to register for the 5k, please visit meijerLPGAclassic.com.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 235 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer has a fundamental philosophy aimed at strengthening the communities it serves and proudly donates more than 6 percent of its net profit each year to charities throughout the Midwest. With hunger as a corporate philanthropic focus, Meijer partners with hundreds of food banks and pantries through its Simply Give and food rescue programs. Meijer also supports education, disaster relief, and health and wellness initiatives. For additional information on Meijer philanthropy, please visit www.meijercommunity.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

About Blythefield Country Club: Located just north of Grand Rapids, Blythefield has been providing families the best golf and social experience in West Michigan since 1928. With the Rogue River flowing through, Blythefield boasts one of the most beautiful championship layouts in Michigan. Previously, Blythefield has hosted the 1953 Western Amateur, the 1961 Western Open, won by Arnold Palmer, and the 2005 Western Junior won by Rickie Fowler. Beginning in 2014, Blythefield is honored to host the Meijer LPGA Classic. Learn more about Blythefield Country Club at www.blythefieldcc.org.

