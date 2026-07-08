RunStar® Introduces New Smart Blood Pressure Monitor Designed for Easy At-Home Health Tracking

Features Precision Measurement, App-Based Tracking and Accessible Design

LEESBURG, Fla., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RunStar®, the brand behind innovative at-home health devices designed to simplify personalized health tracking, is expanding its line with the launch of its newest device. The RunStar Smart Blood Pressure Monitor (BP-206) builds on RunStar's growing portfolio of health monitoring technology, offering users an intuitive way to measure, track, and better understand their blood pressure from home.

RunStar Smart Blood Pressure Monitor (BP-206)

"At RunStar, we are dedicated to empowering people to take proactive control of their health by making high-quality health data a normal part of daily life, rather than an intimidating hurdle," said Frank Li, Founder of RunStar. "This new version of the blood pressure monitor is designed to fit seamlessly into any lifestyle, making advanced health insights, such as cardiovascular health, both simple and accessible."

Designed for accuracy and ease of use, the BP-206 uses advanced sensors and cutting-edge VTEC (Vibrational Technology Electronic Control) technology, developed through decades of research to deliver reliable blood pressure readings in under 60 seconds. The device also connects to the RunStar app via Bluetooth, allowing readings and measurement data to automatically sync to the platform where users can view charts, track trends over time and share results when needed.

The monitor also features a 5-inch LED display with large, easy-to-read text, a three-color indicator system that helps users quickly understand their readings, and voice broadcast functionality, making usage accessible and simple, especially for seniors. An adjustable cuff fits arm sizes ranging from 8.6 to 16.5 inches, ensuring a comfortable fit for a wide range of users.

Additional features include:

Dual-user memory with up to 99 stored readings per user

Guest Mode for temporary measurements

A long-lasting, rechargeable battery that can fully power the device in 1.5 hours and last for up to 5 months on a single charge.

Smart Cuff Detection technology that alerts users if the cuff is not positioned correctly for an accurate reading

The RunStar Smart Blood Pressure Monitor (BP-206) is now available to order for $69.99. To celebrate the launch, RunStar is offering a discount for a limited time. Additionally, the BP-206 is HSA/FSA eligible, furthering RunStar's mission of making advanced health insights more accessible through easy-to-use technology designed for everyday wellness monitoring.

To learn more about RunStar overall and each of the health monitoring devices, please visit www.runstar.com.

About RunStar®:

RunStar® is a brand redefining what personalized health and wellness look like through its innovative technology and unique range of smart scales and blood pressure monitors. The brand's core philosophy revolves around the idea that to achieve optimal health, you need to understand your body deeply—its strengths, its weaknesses, and how to improve both. For RunStar®, every metric tells a story: how much fat you're carrying, how much lean muscle you have, how hydrated you are, how efficient your metabolism is, and so much more. These numbers matter because they reflect the inner workings of your body. With this knowledge, RunStar® empowers individuals to make choices that are tailored to their unique needs. Whether you're looking to shed excess fat, build muscle, or maintain a healthy metabolism, RunStar® provides the insights you need to take actionable steps toward better health.

SOURCE RunStar