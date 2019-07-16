Runway Growth Credit Fund Provides Second Quarter 2019 Portfolio Update

WOODSIDE, Calif., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Runway Growth Credit Fund Inc. (the "Fund" or "Runway Growth"), a leading lender of growth capital to both venture and non-venture backed companies seeking an alternative to raising equity, provided a portfolio update for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"We had a very strong quarter with robust loan demand from new and existing portfolio companies," said David Spreng, CEO. "We demonstrated our ability to creatively structure loans that support company growth and meet the needs of both the entrepreneur and institutional equity holders."

Total new loans equaled $93.0 million, which is the highest quarter of loan production since the Fund's inception in December 2016, bringing the total loan originations to $364.5 million since launch.

Originations

Runway Growth funded eight new loans during the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, four to new portfolio companies and four, including a trademarked Runway One Stop Enterprise Loan Facility® ("ROSE Loan Facility®"), to existing portfolio companies:

$20.0 million senior secured term loan to new portfolio company, Pivot3 Inc., an IT service management company providing automated hyperconverged infrastructure solutions either on-premise, edge, or cloud;

CEO Spreng continued: "I am particularly pleased that our existing portfolio company, eSilicon Corporation, was able to benefit from one our trademark loan structures, the ROSE Loan Facility® introduced in February 2018. The ROSE Loan Facility® is particularly well suited for companies like eSilicon, with growing revenue and meaningful accounts receivable. It is a great example of our willingness to dig in to create solutions for our borrowers that fit their specific needs."

Liquidity Events

Runway Growth experienced four liquidity events during the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, which comprised outstanding principal prepayments of $52.0 million:

In April, RedSeal Inc. prepaid its outstanding principal balance of $15.0 million on its senior secured term loan, plus interest, end-of-term payments, and prepayment fee. The associated warrants were terminated.

on its senior secured term loan, plus interest, end-of-term payments, and prepayment fee. The associated warrants were terminated. In May, zSpace, Inc. prepaid its outstanding principal balance of $15.0 million on its senior secured term loan, plus interest, end-of term-payment, prepayment and other fees. Runway Growth continues to hold warrants in zSpace, Inc.

on its senior secured term loan, plus interest, end-of term-payment, prepayment and other fees. Runway Growth continues to hold warrants in zSpace, Inc. In June, in conjunction with its sale to Microsoft Corporation's LinkedIn, Drawbridge, Inc., prepaid its outstanding principal balance of $15.0 million , plus interest, end-of-term payment and prepayment fee. In addition, Runway Growth received cash proceeds of approximately $0.8 million in connection with the termination of its warrants in Drawbridge, Inc.

, plus interest, end-of-term payment and prepayment fee. In addition, Runway Growth received cash proceeds of approximately in connection with the termination of its warrants in Drawbridge, Inc. In June, in conjunction with its sale to iCIMS Inc., Jibe, Inc., prepaid its outstanding principal of $7.0 million , plus interest, end-of-term payment and prepayment fee. In addition, Runway Growth received approximately $0.13 million in connection with the termination of its warrants in Jibe, Inc.

Concluding his comments Spreng noted: "With $81.5 million in cumulative repayments, we have exited and redeployed about 30% of our initial private offering commitments of $275 million. This track record validates the attractiveness of our loan products and their ability to help businesses, their management teams, and investors achieve their business and financial goals. We are proud to be an important capital provider and steady hand in the Silicon Valley and the broader growth company ecosystem."

