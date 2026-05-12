Following last year's record-breaking popcorn event, Chestnut returns to kick off a multistate competition series tied to Rural King's in-store popcorn tradition

MATTOON, Ill., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural King, a family-owned retailer dedicated to the rural lifestyle, today announced a Memorial Day event in Terre Haute, Indiana, featuring world champion competitive eater Joey Chestnut. The event will also mark the launch of a nationwide qualifier series tied to Rural King's in-store popcorn tradition.

Rural King Announces Memorial Day Event Featuring Joey Chestnut in Terre Haute, Launching Nationwide Qualifier Series

The event will take place May 25 at the Rural King store in Terre Haute, 4651 South U.S. Highway 41, and will serve as the first stop in a multistate competition platform leading to a National Popcorn Day championship on Jan. 19, 2027. Activities are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., with the main competition at 11 a.m.

Designed as both a holiday attraction and a community-focused experience, the event will feature popcorn-only challenges that test skill, speed and serious snack stamina. Local competitors will go head-to-head across two divisions, creating opportunities for a wide range of participants while delivering a lively, visual experience for attendees.

The Skill Division will offer a lower-intensity, highly visual lane designed to broaden participation and support a festival atmosphere. The Power Division will offer a more traditional volume-based contest built around speed, volume and flavor-specific challenges. Winners of the Power Division will earn the opportunity to advance to the National Popcorn Day finals.

"Popcorn has always been part of the Rural King experience, and this event builds on a tradition our customers already know and love," said Michael Ladd, chief operating officer at Rural King. "After seeing the excitement around last year's event, we wanted to create something bigger that brings competition, community and our stores together in a way that feels authentic to who we are."

Chestnut, who holds more than 50 eating world records, returns following last year's Memorial Day appearance in Terre Haute, where he broke his own popcorn-eating record in front of a live audience. He will headline this year's event, meet fans and help launch the qualifier series.

People who wish to compete in either division must register by Friday, May 22 here. Selected competitors will be contacted via the email address provided on the registration form. Rural King gift cards in varying amounts will be awarded to winners in the Skill and Power divisions, with the Power Division grand prize winner receiving a $500 Rural King gift card. The event offers community members an opportunity to take part in a grassroots competition with the potential to advance to future stops in the series.

"I love pushing myself in front of a great crowd, and Rural King knows how to put on a fun event," Chestnut said. "Last year in Terre Haute was an incredible experience, and I am excited to be back to kick off this series and see what local competitors can do."

The event is designed to create a high-energy, visually engaging experience for attendees and media, with opportunities for interviews, competition coverage and on-site content capture.

Following the Terre Haute event, the qualifier series will continue with additional popcorn-eating competitions on Father's Day in Cumberland, Maryland, and Labor Day in Rome, Georgia, building momentum toward the championship event tied to National Popcorn Day.

Tickets are required for entry and are free. Tickets must be reserved here. Additional details on appearances and activities will be announced.

Serving rural America since 1960, Rural King continues to expand its role as a community-oriented retailer by introducing events and partnerships that connect with its customers. The Terre Haute event is expected to draw local families and visitors from across the region while generating broader national interest as the launch of a new competition platform.

About Rural King, Inc.

Rural King, also known as RK Holdings, LLP, planted its roots as America's Farm and Home Store in Mattoon, Illinois in 1960. Since that time, Rural King has grown to 150 stores in seventeen states. Rural King offers the lowest prices on a broad range of essential goods, food, feed, seed and other farm and home necessities to the communities we serve throughout Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. We welcome and encourage everyone to enjoy our longstanding tradition of offering free popcorn and coffee every time you visit our stores.

SOURCE Rural King