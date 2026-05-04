Rural King Continues Ohio Growth with New Store Opening in Ashtabula

MATTOON, Ill., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural King, a family-owned retailer dedicated to the rural lifestyle, announced the opening of its thirtieth Ohio store in Ashtabula.

Courtesy of Rural King

Grand opening festivities will take place Friday, May 8, through Sunday, May 10, featuring Rural King specials and competitive prices on items throughout the store. New customers who enroll in RK Rewards in-store at the Ashtabula, Ohio, store during grand opening weekend will be automatically entered to win one of four $500 Rural King gift cards. Customers can also enjoy a complimentary bottle of Rural King water during their visit.

With a legacy spanning more than six decades, Rural King has established itself as a cornerstone of the communities it serves. The new Ashtabula location at 2466 W. Prospect Road features updates designed to enhance the shopping experience, including mobile and self-checkout options, while maintaining the personal touch that defines Rural King's customer service.

"Opening our new store in Ashtabula is an exciting step for Rural King as we continue to grow our presence in Ohio, one of our strongest and most established regions," said Rural King Chief Operating Officer Michael Ladd. "Communities across the state have long embraced our commitment to the rural lifestyle, and Ashtabula is no exception, with its deep roots in agriculture, hard work and the outdoors. We're proud to invest in the area by creating jobs and providing families with the quality products, trusted brands and friendly service they depend on. We look forward to becoming a reliable destination for farm and home essentials in the region."

The Ashtabula store boasts various brands, including Carhartt, Blackstone, Ariat, Wrangler, Black Rifle Coffee Company, Walnut Creek Foods and Henry Rifles. Focusing on serving diverse customer needs, Rural King offers products for livestock, pets, birds, automotive needs, power equipment, power tools, grilling, food and snacks, and cleaning products. As the seasons change, customers can find heating and cooling items, outdoor patio décor, pools, toys, home décor, and sporting goods.

As a community-oriented retailer, Rural King is committed to supporting local initiatives, including youth organizations like 4-H and FFA, and veterans and first responders through partnerships with organizations like the Gary Sinise Foundation. The company's commitment to fostering meaningful connections extends beyond its storefronts, embodying its core values of teamwork, integrity, and continuous improvement. For more information, visit Ruralking.com, RKguns.com or RKtractors.com.

About Rural King, Inc.

Rural King, also known as RK Holdings, LLP, planted its roots as America's Farm and Home Store in Mattoon, Illinois in 1960. Since that time, Rural King has grown to more than 150 stores in seventeen states. Rural King offers the lowest prices on a broad range of essential goods, food, feed, seed and other farm and home necessities to the communities we serve throughout Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. We welcome and encourage everyone to enjoy our longstanding tradition of offering free popcorn and coffee every time you visit our stores.

SOURCE Rural King