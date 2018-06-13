Rush Street Interactive Is The First U.S. Online Gaming Operator To Launch Regulated Sports Betting In South America

"RSI is thrilled to be the first U.S.-based operator to enter the regulated Colombian online gaming market where there are over 48 million people, a significant existing land-based casino market, and a player base that likes to gamble," said Richard Schwartz, President and Co-Founder of Rush Street Interactive. "Betting and sports are cultural passions in Colombia so we're excited to combine those with our mission to provide players with compelling and trusted online gambling experiences."

RSI, one of the fastest-growing online gaming operators in the United States, will bring its innovative and proprietary online gaming platform to the Colombian market under the "Rush" brand. Similar to its PlaySugarHouse.com online casino site in New Jersey, where RSI has extensive game content, convenient payment methods and offers unique player experiences, RSI plans to apply that same formula of success in Colombia.

"We're going to bring a lot of the functionality, excitement, and innovation, that has worked really well for us in New Jersey, to the Colombian market for the first time," said Schwartz.

In addition to the growth opportunity in Colombia, RSI officials believe that the insight gained from operating a regulated sports book in South America will further position the company for the future of online sports betting should it be legalized in other South American markets.

Also, now that sports betting has been legalized in the U.S., the Colombia operation further expands Rush Street's overall online portfolio, creating an even stronger foundation and competitive advantage for launching sports betting across all Rush Street gaming platforms.

Rush Street Interactive's entry into the Colombian market represents a significant milestone in the company's growth strategy to operate online gaming sites in newly regulated iGaming markets across North and South America.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, an affiliate of Rush Street Gaming, was founded by pioneers in the internet gaming industry with decades of collective experience in developing and operating regulated online gaming sites. Rush Street Interactive owns, develops, and operates an in-house proprietary iGaming platform that has enabled the company's playsugarhouse.com brand to rapidly become one of the leaders in the online casino market in New Jersey. In addition to deployments in legal and regulated iGaming markets, the Rush Street Interactive iGaming platform also powers a growing number of social casino4fun websites, including those belonging to several of the Rush Street Gaming's affiliated land-based casino brands. Rush Street Gaming is one of the fastest-growing gaming companies in North Americas and has developed and operates Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia, Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Illinois and Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady, New York. For more information, visit www.rushstreetgaming.com. SugarHouse Online Casino website: www.playsugarhouse.com

