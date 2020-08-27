Rush Street Interactive To Premier Gaming Realms' Slingo Originals Portfolio In Pennsylvania

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Street Interactive (RSI) is extending its existing partnership agreement with Gaming Realms plc (AIM: GMR), which currently distributes its full Slingo Originals portfolio in New Jersey through the Group's Remote Game Server ("RGS"), to incorporate the additional state of RSI's largest territory, Pennsylvania.

This is Gaming Realms first multi-state agreement with RSI, one of the fastest-growing gaming companies in North America, as the developer and licensor of mobile-focused gaming content continues to focus on increasing its presence in the U.S.

Under the terms of the expanded agreement, Gaming Realms' Slingo Originals content will now be directly integrated into RSI's platform, eliminating the need for distribution via a third-party aggregator. This direct integration with RSI for all U.S. markets, including any future markets the parties may decide to enter into together, is set to not only strengthen the relationship between RSI and Gaming Realms, but to offer a stronger user experience that leads to enhanced margins for the Group.

Michael Buckley, Executive Chairman of Gaming Realms, commented: "We are incredibly excited to be expanding our existing licensing agreement with Rush Street Interactive, a major player in the U.S. gaming industry that has recently announced its intention to list on the New York Stock Exchange.

"The agreement underscores the quality and popularity of the Group's Slingo portfolio, and as we increase our foothold in the U.S. market, we are delighted to be able to bring our content to a new audience, starting in the U.S. State of Pennsylvania, where RSI leads in online casino market share.

"We look forward to continuing to work closely and expanding our relationship with such a highly acclaimed U.S. Operator, whilst remaining focused on our shared commitment to create and offer exciting and innovative content for players across all markets."

Richard Schwartz, President of Rush Street Interactive, commented: "We are excited to extend our partnership with Gaming Realms to be the first online operator in Pennsylvania to bring these top quality and well-known casino games to our players.

Our PlaySugarHouse.com players in New Jersey love the Slingo Originals portfolio and we have no doubt our players in Pennsylvania will have fun playing these fan favourite, iconic online games just as much."

On July 27, 2020, RSI entered into a business combination agreement with dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE: DMYT.U, DMYT and DMYT WS). Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company will change its name to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. and trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "RSI."

About Rush Street Interactive

Founded in 2012 by industry gaming veterans, RSI is a market leader in online casino and sports betting in the U.S. The Company launched its first online gaming casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com in New Jersey, in September 2016 and was the first gaming company to launch a regulated online gaming site in Pennsylvania. With its BetRivers.com sites, Rush Street Interactive was also the first to launch regulated online gaming in the states of Indiana, Colorado and, most recently, Illinois. RSI has been an early mover in Latin America and was the first U.S.-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online casino and sportsbook, RushBet.co, in the country of Colombia.

For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

About Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S. and Canada. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

To read more please visit: https://www.gamingrealms.com/

