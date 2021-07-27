Rush University Medical Center's Orthopedic Program Again Ranked Among Top Ten In U.S.; Highest in IL and IN

CHICAGO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The orthopedic program at Rush University Medical Center continues its tradition of excellence with another top ten ranking by U.S. News & World Report as No. 6 in the nation and as the top-ranked orthopedic program in Illinois and Indiana for 2021.

The hospital's orthopedic program is staffed by physicians from Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush (MOR) who are team doctors for the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bulls, and the Chicago Fire Soccer Club, among other teams.

"It is an honor to be recognized in this way by our colleagues and peers," says Brian Cole, MD, MBA, MOR Managing Partner. "We appreciate the acknowledgment of our dedication to the best outcomes for our local, national and international patients. I feel strongly that it is also our training and orthopedic and spine research that sets us apart. Thank you to all who helped us achieve this ranking."

U.S. News and World Report reviewed 1660 hospitals nationwide which treat significant numbers of complicated inpatient cases. Hospitals had to treat at least 266 Medicare inpatients in 2017-2019 to be eligible. The 50 top-scoring hospitals are ranked, followed by high performing hospitals. For a full view of the report, click here.

