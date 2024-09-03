RushMyPassport Celebrates Passport Awareness Month This September: Empowering Travelers for a Seamless Journey

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RushMyPassport, a leading provider of expedited passport and travel visa services, is proud to celebrate Passport Awareness Month this September. As the demand for global travel continues to strengthen, the importance of having a valid passport has never been more critical. This month, RushMyPassport is dedicated to raising awareness about passport readiness, ensuring that travelers are prepared for their journeys ahead.

Why Passport Awareness Month Matters

Passport Awareness Month, established by the U.S. Department of State, is a time to remind travelers of the importance of having a valid passport before planning any international travel. With passport processing times fluctuating due to high demand, RushMyPassport urges all U.S. citizens to check their passport expiration dates and act now to avoid any last-minute travel disruptions. This is especially important considering the 6-month validity rule which requires that passports be valid for at least six months beyond the dates of travel to or from a country.

"As we continue to navigate the complexities of global travel, ensuring that your passport is up to date is a crucial first step in any travel planning," said Charlie Cobb, Chief Operating Officer at Expedited Travel, the parent company of RushMyPassport. "This Passport Awareness Month, we want to empower travelers with the information and services they need to travel confidently and without delay."

Supporting Travelers with Expedited Services

In recognition of Passport Awareness Month, RushMyPassport is offering educational resources and additional savings to help travelers secure or renew their passports quickly and efficiently. Whether it's a sudden business trip or a long-planned vacation, RushMyPassport provides expedited services that are designed to meet the needs of all travelers, in as little as 2-4 business days.

With nearly two decades of experience, RushMyPassport has been a trusted partner for millions of travelers, providing expert guidance and support throughout the passport application process. As part of its ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, RushMyPassport is also enhancing its expedited service offerings this September, with a special 10% discount using promo code SEPTEMBER10 at RushMyPassport.com.

Spreading Awareness and Encouraging Early Action

Throughout September, RushMyPassport will be sharing tips and important information on its website and social media channels to help travelers understand the passport application process, avoid common pitfalls, and ensure they are fully prepared for their next international adventure.

"We want to encourage everyone to take a proactive approach this Passport Awareness Month," added Charlie Cobb. "By renewing your passport early and staying informed, you can avoid the stress of last-minute delays and focus on enjoying your travel experiences to the fullest."

About RushMyPassport:

RushMyPassport is a reliable and renowned provider of expedited passport and visa services in the United States. With a commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and a streamlined application process, RushMyPassport simplifies the journey of obtaining travel documents, ensuring individuals can embark on their adventures efficiently and confidently. For more information, visit RushMyPassport.com.

About Expedited Travel:

As a leader in the travel document services, Expedited Travel operates through its brands RushMyPassport, G3 Global Services, Passport Photo Creator, RushMyPhoto, and govWorks. Collectively, these brands cover the entire spectrum of the travel document industry, from retail passports and visa services to corporate travel, document authentication, passport photos, and more. Expedited Travel helps improve the customer experience with government services by assisting individual and corporate travelers navigate the application process. For more information, please visit ExpeditedTravel.com.

Media Contact:

Michael Orzechowski

Vice President, Strategic Partnerships & Brand Marketing

Expedited Travel

561-337-1010

[email protected]

SOURCE RushMyPassport