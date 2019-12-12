Ruth-Ann Nowakowski Joins Steampunk to Lead Business Development for Its DoD Sector

"Ruth-Ann brings 18+ years of experience in the Government Services industry with a unique blend of business, management, sales, and project augmentation skills," said Steampunk COO, Emerging Markets Matt Warren. "As our VP, DoD Sector, Ruth-Ann will leverage her new business development and relationship creation expertise to help build and grow our DoD sector portfolio."

Ruth-Ann's professional experience spans both the DoD and Civilian agencies/sub-agencies such as DHRA, DMDC, Army, DEA, DMA, DHHS, DHS, VA, DoE, DARPA, PFPA, Navy, DLA, and others. She most recently served as Senior Business Development Executive for NTT Federal Data Systems, Inc., where she led client-focused business development, capture, and proposal efforts in the realm of cybersecurity and enterprise IT systems integration. Previous to NTT Federal Data Systems, she spent time with both Unisys Federal Systems, Inc. as a DoD Strategic Business Development Executive, and Hewlett Packard, Inc. as their DHS/DoD Agency Client Sales Executive. Prior to that, Ruth-Ann led business development with Apex Systems Inc. and Hudson Highland Group Inc. in various senior sales and capture roles.

"I am so excited to have Ruth-Ann join our growing Defense team," added Nick Trzcinski, SVP, DoD Sector. "Her experience and trusted relationships with our government partners will only accelerate Steampunk's ability to bring the benefits of leading edge technology informed by human-centered design direct to the Warfighter!"

Steampunk is a Change Agent in the Federal contracting industry, bringing new thinking to clients in the Homeland, Federal Civilian, Health and DoD sectors. Through our Human-Centered delivery methodology, we are fundamentally changing the expectations our Federal clients have for true shared accountability in solving their toughest mission challenges. As an employee owned company, we focus on investing in our employees to enable them to do the greatest work of their careers – and rewarding them for outstanding contributions to our growth. If you want to learn more about our story, visit http://www.steampunk.com.

