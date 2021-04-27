RV Rental Bookings are up 846% in April with a Promising Summer Season Ahead

According to a Phocuswright Consumer Travel Survey in partnership with RVshare , more than a quarter (28%) of travelers have rented an RV for leisure travel 1 , and the majority want to do it again. In fact, 84% of travelers who rented an RV last year are interested in renting again in the next 12 months, and 81% are interested in renting an RV even after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"RVshare will have another successful summer as bookings are already flooding in by the thousands," said RVshare's CEO Jon Gray. "We are bullish about our future and these survey results help paint the picture. RV travel has captured the interest of millions and with post-trip satisfaction being high it is a recipe for success."

The continued interest of RV travel will be fueled by the desire to get outdoors, which is predicted to thrive past its pandemic-induced popularity. Sixty-one percent of millennials, the largest population of travelers, agree that outdoor travel is more appealing now than ever.

With more than half of RV trips taken by families in 2020, younger travelers (Gen Z and Millennials) and travelers with children are most likely to rent RVs in 2021 and beyond. Campgrounds are a popular RV destination, but past renters agree that they are interested in exploring destinations beyond traditional campgrounds. The appetite for renting a RV for a musical festival or sporting event will grow post-pandemic.

About RVshare

RVshare is the first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace. With more than 100,000 vehicles available, RVshare's diverse inventory ranges from affordable travel trailers to luxury motorhomes and can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Through RVshare, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. In addition to offering a unique travel experience, RVshare provides RV owners in North America the opportunity to turn their RV into a second income. For more information, visit rvshare.com, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @rvshare.

