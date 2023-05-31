RV Rental Demand Soars as Travelers Plan for the 2024 Solar Eclipse

RVshare rental bookings for April 8, 2024 are 20x higher than other popular travel dates throughout the year

AUSTIN, Texas and AKRON, Ohio, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RVshare, the largest community for RV owners and renters, reveals that RV bookings ahead of the 2024 total solar eclipse are in high demand for prime viewpoints along the path of totality - the area where the eclipse can be optimally viewed - that spans across the US and Canada. Taking place next year on Monday, April 8, RVshare bookings are already up 20x compared to any other dates in the year, according to RVshare data.

The 2024 total solar eclipse is expected to draw travelers from far and wide seeking the perfect vantage points to witness the breathtaking natural phenomenon, making RV travel a great way to see it firsthand. For the last total solar eclipse (August 21, 2017), RVshare saw bookings increase 150%, a massive jump compared to RV rental bookings during surrounding time periods.

With campgrounds already seeing an influx of bookings for the 2024 solar eclipse, according to Campspot's recent press release, RVshare offers a convenient and affordable way to travel to the path of totality from Texas to the Northeast of the United States. On average, an RV rental costs about $150-200 a night, which includes transportation and accommodations. Travelers can even opt for RV delivery to a destination along the path of the solar eclipse for families or individuals who may not want to physically drive an RV.

"A total solar eclipse is said to be the biggest mass event in the US," said RVshare's Travel Expert, Maddi Bourgerie. "Spanning across multiple states, we will see travelers come from all over the world to experience the best and longest eclipse views. When analyzing our data from the last total solar eclipse in 2017, we know RV rentals close to the path of totality will be sold out. It makes sense as an RV rental is the best way to experience this type of phenomenon. Travelers can now book and lock in an RV to experience next year's eclipse.

RV camping in the path of totality for the 2024 solar eclipse is the perfect way to experience the spectacle while also being immersed in nature. For those looking for campgrounds within the United States, RVshare recommends checking out these campground options that offer RV travel accommodations on RVshare's blog.

For other helpful tips and resources, visit the RVshare blog, rvshare.com/blog. For more information about RVshare, visit rvshare.com.

About RVshare
RVshare is the largest online community for RV renters and owners with a diverse selection of vehicles for rent across the US, ranging from luxury motorhomes to cozy camper vans. On RVshare you'll find vehicles that can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Hit the road yourself or plan for a campsite delivery to experience the unbridled freedom of RV travel. With more than 4 million nights of sleeping under the stars booked, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. For more information, visit rvshare.com, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @rvshare.

