RVshare 2020 Travel Trend Report Reveals an Appetite for RV Rentals, and RV Delivery is the Icing on the Cake

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RVs are no longer just for the retired, long road trips or for taking up a permanent spot in the driveway. With a new decade comes a new outlook on RV travel. RVshare , the world's first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace, analyzed third-party research and internal data to find that the interest in RV rentals has grown 650 percent1 since 2013.

Millennials are leading the RV travel boom with the greatest interest in renting an RV. However, not having to drive a big-rig sweetened the experience with half of travelers2 saying that having their RV delivered to their destination was important to them.

These findings are among the highlights of the RVshare 2020 Travel Trend Report, which is fresh with data-driven insights found through internal user-data and consumer research in collaboration with STR , formerly known as Smith Travel Research.

As for where people are headed in their RV rentals in 2020, the most surprising destination is Ginnie Springs3. While National Parks like Yellowstone , Yosemite and the Grand Canyon reign supreme as the most visited destinations reported by RV renters, Ginnie Springs in Florida made its way into the top five. Located northwest of Gainesville in Gilchrist County, Ginnie Springs has seven natural springs with crystal clear water and a five-star RV campsite, making it 2020's must-visit RV destination.

"RV travel hit a huge growth spurt in 2019 with companies like RVshare making renting RVs more accessible than ever, and there is no sign of interest slowing in 2020," said RVshare's CEO Jon Gray. "We are seeing travelers get comfortable with the idea of renting someone's vehicle and as a company, we are adapting to their needs like ramping up our delivery offerings in the new year."

The 2020 travel trend report takes a deeper dive into travelers' preferences, where people are headed in 2020 and how they plan to use RV rentals to get a unique experience at a festival or test run an RV before buying.

The full report is available at Go.rvshare.com/trend-report .

Since launching in 2013, RVshare has been a trailblazer for creating a new avenue for making RV travel more accessible. Earlier this year, RVshare hit a major growth milestone with a million days of rentals booked. This summer also marked the most successful season in the company's history, breaking records daily for site traffic and bookings, and the momentum is projected to continue into 2020 and beyond.

For additional information about RVshare, visit rvshare.com.

About RVshare

RVshare is the first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace. With more than 100,000 vehicles available, RVshare's diverse inventory ranges from affordable travel trailers to luxury motorhomes and can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Through RVshare, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. In addition to offering a unique travel experience, RVshare provides RV owners in North America the opportunity to turn their RV into a second income. For more information, visit rvshare.com , and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @rvshare.

About STR

STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for global hospitality sectors. Founded in 1985, STR maintains a presence in 15 countries with a corporate North American headquarters in Hendersonville, Tennessee, an international headquarters in London, and an Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore. For more information, please visit str.com .

1 RV Rental Google Keyword Results from Oct. 2013 to Oct. 2019

2 STR, Travel Planning, Habits & RV Travel Consumer Research, October 2019

3 2019 RVshare Customer Destination Data

