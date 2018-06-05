RVshare Appoints HomeAway Co-Founders and Former Southwest Airlines CMO to its Board of Directors

"With the addition of Brian, Carl and Kevin, we round out the board with trusted advisors who can say 'been there' and 'done that' when it comes to defining a category while simultaneously building both a marketplace business and a brand," says Gray. "RVshare is fortunate to have a dream team board of directors. I can't wait to work with them to strategically harness our current success and quickly take the company to the next level."

Sharples is the former CEO of vacation rental giant HomeAway, which he founded in 2005 with Shepherd, the company's former chief strategy and development officer. At HomeAway, they together raised over $400 million in private funding to acquire global vacation rental websites and build the world's leading vacation rental marketplace. HomeAway went public in 2011 and was acquired by Expedia in 2015.

An expert in brand strategy, Sharples has counseled several major brands, including Apple, Microsoft and Dell. He currently serves on the board of directors at GoDaddy Inc. and formerly served on the board of Kayak and RetailMeNot.

During his 10+ years at HomeAway, Shepherd held numerous executive positions and played a pivotal role in the company's global M&A and legal efforts. He sits on the board at many internet travel companies including HostelWorld, PLC, @Leisure Group, OnceThere, LLC and Turnkey Vacation Rentals, Inc.

Krone served as Southwest Airlines' chief marketing officer, retiring in 2016 after a 25-year career with the company. At Southwest, he was laser focused on using customer insights to drive all marketing functions including branding, advertising, digital and mobile as well as product management and distribution. He also previously served on HomeAway's board.

About RVshare (www.RVshare.com): Founded in 2013, RVshare is the world's first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace, serving more than 60,000 RV owners across the US. With thousands of satisfied customers and a broad inventory ranging from travel trailers to luxury motorhomes, RVshare has the perfect RV for your vacation, tailgate, or temporary lodging needs.

