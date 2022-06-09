RVshare Celebrates the Open Road with the Launch of a New Brand Campaign: "Use Your Outside Voice"

"Use Your Outside Voice" reminds travelers of the spontaneous delights that await on a road trip – the joy of testing the booming echoes of a canyon, hollering out the window, flopping onto a top bunk because you called "dibs," or having ice cream for breakfast… It's all because you can - embrace it! RVshare empowers RV renters and owners to use their outside voices and welcome the nonconformity, and uncomplicated moments of RV life.

"We're thrilled to work with the brilliant minds at Copacino Fujikado to introduce our new brand campaign 'Use Your Outside Voice,'" said RVshare's VP of Marketing Martijn Scheijbeler. "RVshare offers the liberty to go where you want, when you want to, without inhibition. Our team hopes this campaign, along with RVshare's renewed brand identity, fuels inspiration for both RV aficionados and road trip enthusiasts alike to hit the open roads with RVshare."

"It's been a great journey developing this campaign with RVshare. 'Use Your Outside Voice' is all about stepping outside of your daily routine to savor the exhilarating moments people experience while traveling. We were inspired by the sheer number of options RVshare provides on their platform - allowing renters to choose from thousands of vehicles across the country - with so much at your fingertips, the opportunities for memories and adventure are endless," said Copacino Fujikado's CEO Scott Foreman.

On June 9, RVshare debuted a series of memorable campaign videos, directed by Janssen Powers and the expert filmmaking team at Farm League . The new spots are available to stream on YouTube and social media, and will be running in eight key markets across the U.S. The brand has also introduced a striking new logo in tandem with the campaign, embodying the lively, inclusive spirit of RVshare. Watch the first of the video series at here.

RVshare's business has grown more than ten times in the past five years and yet the popularity of RVing continues to rise. As interest in domestic destinations also rises, people are more motivated than ever to explore US destinations and experience outdoor travel. Revenue from bookings on RVshare is up nearly 40% in 2022, compared to just last year, as the category gains momentum and enters the mainstream. For more information on RVshare, visit https://rvshare.com .

RVshare is the largest online community for RV renters and owners with a diverse selection of vehicles for rent across the US, ranging from luxury motorhomes to cozy camper vans. On RVshare you'll find vehicles that can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Hit the road yourself or plan for a campsite delivery to experience the unbridled freedom of RV travel. With more than 3 million nights of sleeping under the stars booked, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. For more information, visit rvshare.com , and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @rvshare.

Copacino Fujikado is a full-service, independent advertising agency headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Founded in 1998, the agency consistently produces effective, award-winning work for its clients. A multi-'Ad Age Small Agency of the Year' recipient, CF has a roster of regional and national accounts that include Seattle Children's Hospital and Research Institute, Visit Seattle, Premera Blue Cross, Symetra Financial, City University and A to Z Wineworks.

Farm League is a creative film company. Founded in 2011 by Tim Lynch, Farm League is known for making content that cuts through the noise. With stories that are engaging, imaginative and real, and collaborators who are experienced, thoughtful and passionate, they know the secret ingredients to spinning a compelling narrative.

