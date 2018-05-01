RVshare Fills Key Roles as Growth Accelerates

Larkin comes from vacation rental giant HomeAway, an Expedia-owned brand, where she worked for more than 10 years. She most recently held the position of Director of Strategy and Operations. She previously also served as HomeAway's Director of North American Operations and managed the BedandBreakfast.com business. Larkin brings to RVshare expertise in leading marketplace business at scale and cross-functionally, particularly in sales, revenue generation and marketing. She also served on the board of leading Canadian vacation rental platform, CanadaStays.

"When it comes to operating a travel marketplace at scale, Morgan has managed everything from sales floors to Super Bowl commercials. She is equal parts innovator and operator, and you would be hard-pressed to find anyone with as deep a set of skills when it comes to scaling a company like this," says CEO Jon Gray.

Hassonjee comes from Cleveland-based venture firm JumpStart Inc, where he helped invest its fund starting in 2014. His work included sourcing deals for the firm, leading diligence processes for prospective companies, and supporting portfolio company CEOs. Prior to working at JumpStart, Hassonjee served as the Deputy Finance Director for a Congressional campaign where he improved the organization's fundraising efforts and advised on campaign strategy.

"Taher brings a talent set to RVshare that is invaluable during this hyper-growth stage where one of our biggest bottlenecks is vetting the opportunities that are presenting themselves to us," says RVshare Founder and President Joel Clark.

"With recent fundraising, RVshare is now able to focus on big initiatives that will catapult RVshare forward in this quickly growing space; however RVshare can't do that without hiring the best possible people. Both Morgan and Taher have the expertise to take this marketplace business to the next level," added Gray.

Morgan Larkin will operate out of RVshare's Austin, Texas office, and Taher Hassonjee will operate out of the company's Akron, Ohio office.

