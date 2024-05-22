RVshare Finds Over Half of Americans are Craving More Time Outside

New research underscores the important benefits of outdoor travel at a time when 57% of Americans report needing more time outside

AUSTIN, Texas and AKRON, Ohio, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As warmer temperatures usher in the RV season and the summer solstice nears, RVshare, the largest community for RV owners and renters, is tracking travelers' plans and sentiments for the season ahead. A recent survey of RVshare renters highlights that 86 percent1 are planning to travel this summer, indicating a monumental season ahead for the industry. RVshare's mission is centered around encouraging people to spend more time outdoors, and with 57 percent2 craving more time spent outside, the RV rental platform is aiming to foster travelers' wishes this summer.

With the month of May shining a light on Mental Health Awareness Month, RVshare conducted research and analyzed the results highlighting the physical and mental benefits of spending more time outdoors. Those polled revealed that on average, people need to spend 67 minutes outside each day to feel refreshed, while 58 percent admit to feeling stir-crazy after spending too much time inside. Those seeking outdoor time claimed it made them feel more relaxed, clear-minded and put them in a better mood, while avoiding feelings of loneliness, anxiety and depression.

A shift in travel preferences brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has caused travelers to plan more outdoor escapes and avoid large crowds, a perfect combination of desires for which RV travel can be a solution. 67 percent of Americans view travel as a method of self-care and 42 percent claimed they needed to book a trip to "escape" at least once every 6 months. As far as outdoor travel preferences, Americans are regularly booking vacations around the outdoor activities they enjoy the most, including hiking, camping, and grilling, with the majority preferring to head to a beach or a National Park.

"There are so many physical and mental benefits that come from breaking through the four walls and exploring open-air adventures and activities," says Jon Gray, CEO of RVshare. "For the month of May and beyond, we are encouraged to be mindful of how we're spending our time and factor outdoor experiences into our everyday lives, including our travel plans."

Over 70 percent don't have plans to travel internationally this summer, making domestic options more desirable for those seeking to save money, avoid crowds, and stay closer to home, all while still exploring the wonders of the great outdoors. Budget constrictions have dictated plans for many this summer, as the search for budget-friendly travel continues. According to RVshare renters, prices play the most significant role in their decisions as 46 percent cite the cost of airline tickets being the number one deterrent to traveling this summer, and 36 percent avoiding hotel costs. RV travel offers a cost-effective alternative with 55 percent of travelers being drawn to its affordability.

On top of the convenience, flexibility, and comfort that RV travelers are drawn to, they also admit that the uniqueness and versatility make for a more memorable travel experience. 55 percent currently have annual travel traditions that they uphold, and 76 percent are considering adding an RV trip with family and friends to their yearly plans.

"Vacations are often viewed as simply reaching a destination; however, RVshare believes a trip is so much more than that – from the journey to creating lasting memories and traditions," continues Gray. "Our renters have shown us that while there is an uptick of curiosity and interest in RV travel, there are also varying reasons that call them to the open road. Whether celebrating personal or professional milestones, continuing 'tradition trips' with loved ones or venturing out to enjoy some much-needed outdoor time, RVshare is proud to provide RVs to renters and help them experience the physical and mental benefits of outdoor travel."

1 This survey was conducted by RVshare among 1,700 active renters within the last 90 days.

2 This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 Americans was commissioned by RVshare between April 18 and April 23, 2024. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

