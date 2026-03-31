RVshare Highlights Flexible Accommodation Solutions and Fan Experiences Ahead of the 2026 World Cup

New report with Campspot encourages fans to consider RVs and campgrounds as a practical lodging solution

AUSTIN, Texas and AKRON, Ohio, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RVshare, the top-rated RV rental website, today announced new insights and offerings designed to help travelers navigate accommodation challenges for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. As millions of fans prepare to travel across North America, RVshare is highlighting flexible, accessible lodging options to simplify planning.

In partnership with Campspot, a leading campground booking platform, RVshare released a new report exploring alternative accommodation trends. The findings highlight RV travel and campgrounds as practical solutions for fans seeking affordability, availability, and flexibility across host cities.

With demand surging, accommodation costs and availability remain key concerns. Hotel rates around match dates are already trending high, with nightly prices exceeding $450 in Los Angeles and $435 in Miami, according to a report from The Athletic.1

The report underscores RV stays and campgrounds as a compelling alternative, offering both availability and cost savings. Travelers can save over $700 per trip on average, with even greater per-person savings for families and groups sharing an RV.

Booking behavior also plays a critical role. While hotels often require planning, the report found that 46% of campground reservations are made within 2–4 weeks of travel, making RV travel an ideal solution for fans with last-minute plans.

Key findings include:

Lower overall cost compared to traditional accommodations, especially for groups

Availability in and around host city markets during peak demand periods

Booking flexibility that aligns with shorter planning windows and periods

"Planning to attend a global event like the World Cup can be overwhelming, especially when it comes to finding affordable places to stay," said RVshare's VP of Marketing Maddi Bourgerie. "This report shows that RVs and campgrounds are not only available, but can make the entire trip more accessible and manageable for fans, especially when you get the RV delivered and set up at the campground."

To further support fans, RVshare has partnered with Spot2Nite to offer turnkey travel packages that pair RV rentals with campground bookings for a seamless experience. These packages remove the complexity of coordinating accommodations, giving fans a simple way to secure both their stay and their setup in one booking.

As excitement builds toward kickoff, RVshare is helping fans reimagine how they experience the World Cup, offering flexible lodging, streamlined planning, and unique travel experiences that go beyond traditional accommodations. With the right approach, attending the World Cup can be more accessible, convenient, and memorable than ever.

About RVshare

RVshare is the top-rated RV rental website, offering the largest nationwide selection, with expert advisors and flexible trip options so that anyone can create their perfect RV experience. RVshare is your partner for outdoor travel that's simple, supported, and built around real life. We help people plan, book, and enjoy RV trips with confidence.

About Campspot

Campspot is the go-to booking platform for RV, tent, and glamping sites across North America. With a simple and user-friendly app, campers can discover and reserve sites at thousands of parks, from family-friendly spots to secluded getaways. Whether you're looking to plan a weekend trip or an epic adventure, Campspot helps you find your perfect destination and book your stay with ease.

Learn more about RVshare and Campspot's Accommodation Report

1 The Athetic Report: https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6875796/2025/12/10/hotel-prices-in-world-cup-host-cities-surge-by-more-than-300-after-schedule-confirmed/

SOURCE RVshare