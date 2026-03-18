RVshare Is Giving Away Up to $1 Million in Gas to Encourage Travelers to Hit the Road

Promotion offers eligible renters a free 200 miles of gas as travelers look for simpler, more flexible ways to take a trip this spring

AUSTIN, Texas, and AKRON, Ohio, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RVshare, the top-rated RV rental website, offering the largest nationwide selection, is helping travelers offset costs with a gas reimbursement promotion offering up to $1 million in gas rebates for eligible trips taken between March 18, 2026, and June 18, 2026.

With fuel prices continuing to fluctuate and travel costs top of mind for travelers, the promotion is designed to give renters added confidence when planning spring and early summer road trips. The promotion launches as interest in road travel continues to rise ahead of major American travel milestones, including the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States and renewed attention on historic routes like Route 66.

"The pledge is to help cover renters' gas costs at an important time, as more travelers are looking for affordable, low-stress ways to get away," RVshare's CEO Jon Gray said. "This promotion is about giving people more confidence to take the trip, enjoy the experience, and spend less time worrying about unpredictable costs at the pump."

Eligible renters will receive a Visa or Mastercard gift card based on the duration of their RVshare reservation:

Trips of 5 days or fewer: $50

Trips of 6 days or more: $70

Travelers who complete an eligible booking during the promotion period will also be entered for a chance to win an additional $1,000 Visa card. There is no minimum mileage required.

The promotion reflects a broader shift in how Americans are traveling in 2026: more intentionally, more affordably, and with less hassle. RVshare's 2026 Travel Trend Report found that 87% of travelers are looking for ways to cut costs, while interest in shorter, simpler getaways climbed from 15% to 23% year over year. Even when gas prices reached their 2022 peak, the added fuel cost for an average RV trip was only about $40, roughly the cost of a single carry-on bag on many airlines. RVshare's gas rebate is designed to offset much of that expense, helping travelers stay focused on the ease, flexibility, and value of getting on the road.

To claim a gift card, eligible travelers must submit the promotion form within seven days of their rental completion date. Gift cards will be sent by email at the end of the promotion period, subject to verification and availability of funds.

For more information and to apply, visit pages.rvshare.com/gas-rebate/

About RVshare

RVshare is the top-rated RV rental website, offering the largest nationwide selection, with expert advisors and flexible trip options so that anyone can create their perfect RV experience. For more information, visit rvshare.com, and follow RVshare on Facebook and Instagram @rvshare.

SOURCE RVshare