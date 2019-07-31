RVshare Launches Guides to More Than 100 Events

AUSTIN, Texas, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RVshare , the world's largest RV rental marketplace, has launched in-depth guides to more than 100 events across the US. RVshare's team of travel experts created these guides to serve as an easy-to-use online resource to navigate renting an RV and attending events like Bonnaroo, the State Fair of Texas or The Brickyard 400. They provide valuable tips in one place including an event overview, activities and experiences, and how to stay in an RV at the event.

"As our customers start recognizing the benefits of traveling by RV, they are also realizing that RVs are useful for more than just camping," said Megan Buemi, Senior Manager of Customer Experience at RVshare. "We wanted to encourage our customers to rent RVs for different events and provide a resource for them on how to attend and stay at a large music festival or a sporting event."

According to a recent survey by AAA, nearly 100 million Americans – four in 10 U.S. adults – are planning to take a family vacation in 2019, with 53 million Americans choosing to travel by road. RVshare's travel guides are a great resource for those looking to attend a large event and, in most cases, stay closer to the action by renting an RV over staying in a hotel or vacation rental.

A few upcoming events that RVshare has built an in-depth guide for include: Burning Man, Maine Lobster Festival and Ironman National.

RVshare also recently launched 60 national park guides with access to camping tips, hiking trails and more. For additional information and to book your next rental, visit rvshare.com

RVshare is the first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace. With more than 100,000 vehicles available, RVshare's diverse inventory ranges from affordable travel trailers to luxury motorhomes and can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Through RVshare, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. In addition to offering a unique travel experience, RVshare provides RV owners in North America the opportunity to turn their RV into a second income. For more information, visit rvshare.com , and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @rvshare.

