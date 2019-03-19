RVshare Launches National Parks Guides

AUSTIN, Texas, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RVshare , the world's largest RV rental marketplace, has launched in-depth guides to all 60 of the United States' National Parks. According to RVshare customer data, more than half of RV renters are headed to national parks. In response, RVshare's team of travel experts created these guides to serve as an easy-to-use online resource to navigate the ins and outs of national parks. They provide valuable tips in one place, including the best hiking trails, nearby towns and entertainment, where to camp, and more. Explore the guides at www.rvshare.com/national-parks .

"We want to change the way people experience our National Parks," says Megan Buemi, Sr. Content Marketing Manager at RVshare. "Taking an RV trip lets travelers really get up close and personal with what the parks have to offer. Being able to camp right in the park under the stars, or step out of your RV to start hiking up a mountain or along a beach is a pretty incredible and unique experience."

According to the National Park Service, an estimated 331 million people visited National Parks in the U.S. in 2017. With 60 parks spanning across the country, adventure-seekers in every region have access to explore at least one of the scenic, preserved lands. In addition to popular destinations like the Grand Canyon, the RVshare National Park guides spotlight lesser-known parks, such as Wind Cave in South Dakota, and the remote North Cascades in Washington.

With the guides, RVshare's goal is to highlight the breathtaking views, incredible wildlife and endless adventure of the parks and encourage travelers to explore the beautiful escapes in an unparalleled experience, quite different than staying at a hotel and driving in for the day. In addition to being immersed in nature and having immediate access to campfires and beautiful trails, RVs offer the added benefit of bringing more family members and pets along.

Other features to enhance the experience include RV delivery options in select cities, roadside assistance and 24/7 customer service and insurance.

For additional information and to book your next rental, visit rvshare.com .

About RVshare

RVshare is the first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace. With more than 100,000 vehicles available, RVshare's diverse inventory ranges from affordable travel trailers to luxury motorhomes and can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Through RVshare families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. In addition to offering a unique travel experience, RVshare provides RV owners in North America the opportunity to turn their RV into a second income. For more information, visit rvshare.com , and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @rvshare.

SOURCE RVshare

Related Links

http://www.rvshare.com

