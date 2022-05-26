RVshare names Melissa Fortenberry Chief Product Officer as the Company Soars to New Heights

"Since Melissa joined the company in 2018, she has been instrumental in scaling RVshare's business through a hyper-growth period and beyond," said RVshare's CEO Jon Gray. "I am honored to have her join me at the senior executive level of RVshare where I know she will continue to help the company level-up time and time again."

Fortenberry has been instrumental in growing the business during her tenure. RVshare is currently experiencing a nearly 40% increase in revenue from bookings this year compared to last year. She has been laser-focused on conversion, working to make booking an RV as easy as a hotel or rental car. With Fortenberry spearheading initiatives that have dramatically altered the way RVshare customers interact with the marketplace more than 94% of reviews were 5-stars in 2021.

"RVshare has the incredible opportunity to make RV rentals a mainstream travel category. With my team of fiercely dedicated and goal-driven product managers, product marketers, and designers I am proud to build on the exceptional work that has already been done to help families explore the outdoors and create memories of a lifetime," says Fortenberry.

Fortenberry brings her talents from vacation rental giant HomeAway (Vrbo), an Expedia-owned brand where she held the position of Vice President of Global Partner and Product Marketing. With 20 years of product management and marketing experience with a focus on online marketplaces, Fortenberry is an experienced business and consumer internet executive with a history of scaling companies from start-up through IPO, leading product and go-to-market strategies, educating global customer bases through change, and accelerating business growth through innovation.

