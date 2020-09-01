RVshare Reaches Two Million Days Booked, Doubles Company's Seven-Year Booking Total in Thirteen Months

AUSTIN, Texas, and AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RVshare , the first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace, has reached the milestone of two million days booked for RV trips since the company's inception.

The platform has been in operation since 2013 and only recently reached one million days booked in July 2019. The site has doubled their seven-year booking total in a short 13 months.

The surge in RV rentals this spring and summer has been fueled by the desire of American families to maintain control of their surroundings during the pandemic. There is no sign of business slowing down as bookings for fall have already increased 123% year-over-year and growing.

"I am so proud of our team for all their efforts put forth to achieve this significant milestone," said RVshare CEO Jon Gray. "Not only are we thrilled to enable travelers to experience the joys of nature and togetherness that RV travel provides, but to be a driving force in the recovery of the American travel industry."

RVs have moved into the mainstream of American travel and now serve as the preferred choice for families to take a socially distanced vacation at a time when air travel and hotel stays raise uneasiness.

Strong booking performance shows no signs of letting up as summer comes to an end. According to a recent RVshare survey , nearly 70% of respondents plan to take a trip in the next three months, and 68% are likely to consider an RV for their fall getaway.1

1 RVshare Travel Sentiment Survey, August 2020. Methodology: Active RVshare customers in the past 90 days, 323 responses, Ages 25-99, Male (44%), Female (54%)

