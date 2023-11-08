RVshare Reveals Las Vegas as the Second Most Popular Destination in the U.S. for RV Rentals

RVshare

08 Nov, 2023, 09:02 ET

AUSTIN, Texas and AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RVshare, the largest community for RV owners and renters, is observing a consistent rise of travelers renting RVs from Las Vegas. A location celebrated for its dazzling nightlife and around the clock entertainment, its close proximity to top bucket list National Parks and attractions make it an increasingly popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts, both new and old.

With nearly 700 rentals available in the Las Vegas area alone, RV travelers have a wide range of choices to match their needs and preferences. On average, an RV rental in Las Vegas costs about $1,780 for a 6-night stay. With top destinations like The Grand Canyon, Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon National Park, and Moab, Utah in the near vicinity, it's created a name for itself for RV travelers as a gateway to the outdoors. The events and productions that also occur in and around the Vegas strip area are also a big draw for RV enthusiasts. The upcoming Formula One race taking place in Las Vegas in mid-November is a great opportunity for both new and avid RVers to experience an event via RV. With many special use cases outside of just road trips and camping, RV's can provide a means for transportation and accommodation for many use cases from festivals, races, special events and more.

Due to its appeal and close proximity to many events, natural wonders and recreational opportunities, it's also made a name for itself as a profitable destination for RV owners in the area. RVshare owners across the state of Nevada have rented their inventory collectively for nearly 70,000 nights. There are over 400 owners in the Las Vegas area alone, all of which have contributed to the nearly $12 million dollar earnings that Nevada owners have made since joining the platform. RVshare booking insights also reveal that the owners and inventory in Las Vegas have obtained a high booking value that reigns supreme, and just second to the top destination of Salt Lake City.

"Las Vegas is a prime starting point for renters to start their RV travel experience. After a few days in an urban setting with nightlife and city experiences, head-out to experience the natural beauty and outdoor recreational opportunities available just outside the Vegas strip," said Maddi Bourgerie, Travel Expert for RVshare. "From the many National Parks that are a short drive away, to the beauty of Red Rock Canyon and the Mojave Desert and beyond, Las Vegas is one of the more RV-friendly destinations for RV travelers of any experience level."

For other helpful tips and resources, visit the RVshare blog, rvshare.com/blog. For more information about RVshare, visit rvshare.com.

About RVshare
RVshare is the largest online community for RV renters and owners with a diverse selection of vehicles for rent across the US, ranging from luxury motorhomes to cozy camper vans. On RVshare you'll find vehicles that can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Hit the road yourself or plan for a campsite delivery to experience the unbridled freedom of RV travel. With more than 4 million nights of sleeping under the stars booked, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. For more information, visit rvshare.com, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @rvshare.

