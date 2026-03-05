RWE commissions 2 GW of new energy projects in the U.S., creating American jobs and economic opportunity

News provided byRWE
- RWE continued to expand its footprint in the U.S. in 2025, bringing its total operational capacity to nearly 13 GW
- ~3,500 construction jobs created by projects and more than half a billion going toward substantial tax and community benefits, supporting schools, emergency services and more
AUSTIN, Texas, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RWE ended 2025 with an additional 2 gigawatts (GW) added to its operating capacity in the United States, bringing the total operational capacity to nearly 13 (12.7+) GW across the country. The recently completed projects—spanning Kentucky, Arizona, Illinois, New York, Texas, California and Louisiana—created thousands of American jobs and are injecting more than half a billion dollars into local communities.
Andrew Flanagan, CEO, RWE Americas: "The U.S. is at a pivotal moment for electricity demand and RWE is helping to meet that demand with 15 new projects commissioned across the country in 2025, bringing our total generation capacity to approximately 13 GW. We are delivering affordable, reliable electricity to our customers, residents, and local businesses, while supporting local economies. These projects are more than just getting steel in the ground; they are about delivering power and generating lasting impact in the communities we serve."
Creating Impact from Coast to Coast
RWE launched 15 new projects across seven states, including six solar sites, four battery energy storage systems (BESS) and five wind projects, while expanding its asset base into Kentucky (Ashwood Solar) and Louisiana (Lafitte Solar).
In 2025, RWE created over 3,500 construction jobs and committed more than $500 million toward local tax revenue and community benefits, supporting emergency services, infrastructure and schools. The company continues to drive positive impact and support local communities wherever it develops and operates projects. For example, its first two Illinois solar projects, Emily Solar (273.6 MW) and Casey Fork Solar (150 MW), generated over 600 construction jobs and are expected to deliver more than $50 million in local tax revenue over their lifetimes.
The full list of projects RWE brought online in 2025 include:
- Peyton Creek II: 243 MW wind project in Matagorda County, Texas
- Ashwood Solar: 86 MW solar project in Lyon County, Kentucky
- Champion Repower: 126.8 MW wind project in Nolan & Mitchell Counties, Texas
- Stoneridge Solar: 200 MW solar and 100 MW (200 MWh) battery energy storage project in Milam County, Texas
- Emily Solar: 273.6 MW solar project in Clark & Cumberland Counties, Illinois
- Casey Fork Solar: 150 MW solar project in Jefferson County, Illinois
- Forest Creek Repower: 126.9 MW wind repower project in Big Spring, Texas
- Lafitte Solar: 100 MW solar project in Ouachita Parish, Louisiana
- Lane City: 203 MW wind project in Wharton County, Texas
- Arlington Valley Solar: 125 MW solar project in Maricopa County, Arizona
- Cartwheel: 150 MW (300 MWh) battery energy storage project in Sulphur Springs, Texas
- Crowned Heron: 150 MW (300 MWh) battery energy storage project in Fort Bend, Texas
- Ventasso: 50 MW (220 MWh) battery energy storage project in San Diego, California
- Baron Winds II: 117 MW wind project in Steuben County, New York
RWE's Growth in the U.S.
RWE continues to grow in the U.S. to deliver homegrown American energy, support grid reliability and leverage energy abundance to support the energy needs for data centers, onshoring of manufacturing and broad-based electrification. With PPA's exceeding 2+ GW already in place with hyperscalers and technology leaders, RWE is actively enabling the United States to capitalize on abundant energy sources.
For more information, visit americas.rwe.com.
