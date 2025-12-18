RWE and Indiana Michigan Power Company partner to support Indiana's growing electricity demand with long-term PPA for 200 MW project

Onsite construction underway at RWE's Prairie Creek project, with operations scheduled to begin in 2028





Once operational, Prairie Creek will power Indiana's industrial growth, supply affordable, reliable electricity for I&M customers and help advance the state's all-of-the-above energy strategy





Prairie Creek will serve as a crucial economic driver for Blackford County during construction and throughout its operational lifetime, while also supporting new investment and job creation in Northeast Indiana

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RWE and Indiana Michigan Power Company (I&M), an American Electric Power (AEP) company, are partnering to bring new power generation online to meet Indiana's growing electricity demand. The companies signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for the total output from RWE's 200 MW Prairie Creek project in Blackford County, Indiana. Under the 15-year contract, I&M will purchase electricity from Prairie Creek as part of an all-of-the-above strategy to secure generation in response to surging power demand.

The contracted power from Prairie Creek supports I&M's efforts to meet the growing energy needs of its customers by diversifying and expanding its generation resources. Once operational, Prairie Creek will generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of 42,000 homes in Indiana and help ensure I&M customers continue to have access to affordable and reliable energy into the future.

Ingmar Ritzenhofen, Chief Commercial Officer, RWE Clean Energy: "RWE is proud to support Indiana's all-of-the-above energy strategy with our portfolio of generation assets. Projects like Prairie Creek help bring needed power to the grid while also supporting new investment and job creation in the Hoosier State. Our investment in Prairie Creek will deliver lasting benefits to Blackford County through economic development payments and long-term tax revenue funding for schools, roads, first responders and other essential services, while providing a stable source of income for local multigenerational farming families."

Steve Baker, president and chief operating officer, I&M: "By diversifying our generation mix, I&M is able to provide safe and reliable service to our customers and continue making a significant impact on the communities we serve. The addition of diverse, affordable energy resources is an important step in being Future Ready to serve customers' homes, businesses and factories now and the years to come."

Onsite construction is underway at Prairie Creek, with operations scheduled to begin in 2028. The project's construction phase is expected to deliver substantial direct and indirect economic benefits to Blackford County, including the employment of approximately 240 workers onsite at peak construction. Notably, Prairie Creek supports local multigenerational farming families by offering a stable source of income for the project's participating farmer-landowners. The additional income from property lease payments allows landowners to support their agricultural operations, maintain their properties and save for retirement, as well as use their increased purchasing power to fuel the local economy in Blackford County.

Prairie Creek will continue to deliver lasting benefits throughout its operating lifetime, including $60 million in property tax payments over 30 years to help fund Blackford County schools, libraries, roads, first responders and other essential services. The project will also contribute approximately $10 million in economic development payments to support local businesses in Blackford County.

For more information, visit americas.rwe.com.

For further inquiries:

Patricia Kakridas

Sr. Manager, Media & Public Relations

Corporate Communications

RWE Clean Energy

M + 619-753-5206

E [email protected]

RWE in the US

Through its subsidiary RWE Clean Energy, RWE is the third largest renewable energy company in the United States, with a presence in most U.S. states from coast to coast. RWE's team of about 2,000 employees in the U.S. stands ready to help meet the nation's growing energy needs. With its homegrown and fastest-to-market product, RWE supports the goal of American Energy dominance and independence. To that end, RWE Clean Energy is committed to increasing its already strong asset base of over 10 gigawatts of operating wind, solar and battery projects, focusing on providing high-quality jobs. RWE invests in local and rural communities while strengthening domestic manufacturing supporting the renaissance of American industry. This is complemented by RWE's energy trading business. RWE is also a major offtaker of American liquified natural gas (LNG).

As an energy company with a successful history spanning more than 125 years, RWE has an extensive knowledge of the energy markets and an excellent expertise in all major power generation and storage technologies, from nuclear, coal and gas to hydro, batteries, wind and solar.

