RWE brings more American-generated power to Texas with Stoneridge project

200 MW of solar and 100 MW (200 MWh) of battery storage commissioned to support Texas growing demand and U.S. energy dominance

Project created more than 200 jobs and provides millions in tax revenue benefitting schools and first responders

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RWE announced it commissioned Stoneridge Solar, delivering homegrown energy to Milam County, Texas. The project delivers 200 MW of solar power and 100 MW (200 MWh) of battery storage, strengthening the state's supply of reliable, cost-competitive electricity.

Andrew Flanagan, CEO, RWE Clean Energy: "Stoneridge Solar is a great example of the power of local partnership and the positive role energy projects play in economic stimulation. We are helping Texas and the nation secure their energy future with scalable, homegrown energy while also delivering meaningful benefits to communities across America's heartland."

Stoneridge Solar created over 200 construction jobs and now supports permanent operational roles – directly strengthening American jobs and economic growth. The project is expected to generate millions in tax revenue for Milam County and the Thorndale Independent School District, with direct investments supporting first responders and educational initiatives. From funding renovations at Thorndale Elementary School to partnering with the local volunteer fire department, RWE is helping communities like Milam County remain resilient and prosperous.

Shannon Morrison, Principal, Thorndale Elementary School: "RWE's kindness and support are making a big difference for our students, and we appreciate you more than words can say."

Stoneridge Solar embodies RWE's commitment to accelerate energy independence and provide necessary power to the grid. With a proven track record of delivering energy solutions, RWE's energy capacity across the U.S. has grown to more than 11 GW, reinforcing the company's leadership in delivering reliable and affordable power to homes and businesses.

